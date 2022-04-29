Softball
High School
Central Cambria 1, Forest Hills 0: In Sidman, Notre Dame commit Kami Kamzik blasted a solo home run in the fourth inning and struck out 12 batters in a two-hit shutout to propel the Red Devils over the Rangers.
Jordyn Burkett and Aubrey Ruddek (double) tallied two hits for 10-0 Central Cambria. Mia Ruddek doubled.
Forest Hills’ Mylee Gdula and Mackenzie Hoover each singled.
Josie Makin fanned three batters and allowed one run in four innings. Avery Smiach totaled five strikeouts in three innings of relief.
Westmont Hilltop 6, Richland 0: Bailey Thornton struck out five batters in a complete-game shutout as the host Hilltoppers blanked the Rams.
Westmont Hilltop’s Kendal Shingler produced two hits. Quinn Kuzmiak and Zoey Lynch each doubled. Sam Dixon, Lynch and Thornton all drove in a run.
Zailees Seda-Fas scored three runs.
Richland’s Ava Wenderoth doubled.
Conemaugh Valley 20, Greater Johnstown 9 (6): Anna Gunby hit for the cycle with a double in the first inning, a single in the second, a triple in the third and a three-run homer in the fourth inning as the Blue Jays defeated the host Trojans.
Gunby had four RBIs and five runs scored.
The Blue Jays (7-1) Delanie Davison hit a three-run homer in the first inning. Hailey Stiffler scored four runs. Megan Rosenbaum went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
Kara Szczur went 3-for-3, with a triple, a two-run homer and three runs scored for Greater Johnstown (2-7). The Trojans’ Shamaria Carr hit a solo homer in the third inning and scored two runs.
Jadyn Oswalt had a two-run double and scored twice.
Windber 5-5, Blacklick Valley 3-3: In Windber, Gina Gaye compiled 18 strikeouts over 12 innings as she tallied two victories to lead the Ramblers to a doubleheader sweep over the Vikings.
In the first game, Windber’s Mady Arnold went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, two runs and one RBI. Gaye drove in two runs and fanned 10 batters. Hannah Tallion totaled three strikeouts for the two-inning save.
Blacklick Valley’s Morgan Slebodnick went 3-for-4 with two runs and a triple.
In the second contest, Gaye finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and fanned eight batters in a complete game. Aaliyah James also went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Arnold tripled. Laken Havyer went 2-for-3 with a double and triple.
Blacklick Valley’s Nikki Zimmerman went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Penn Cambria 20, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 2 (3): In Cresson, the Panthers fell behind by two runs in the top of the first inning, but answered with 19 in the bottom of the frame en route to a one-sided victory.
Lead-off hitter Sophia Rabatin went 4-for-4 with a triple, three runs and four RBIs as Penn Cambria collected 16 hits in only two innings at the plate. Emily Hite went 2-for-2 with a triple, a home run, three runs and two RBIs.
Lily Sheehan went 3-for-3, with two runs and two RBIs. Alyssa Zupon went 2-for-2 with two runs, and Rowan Vinglas hit a double, scored twice and drove in three runs.
In the circle, JoAnna Hoover allowed two hits with six strikeouts and no walks in three innings pitched.
Shade 15, North Star 0 (3): In Cairnbrook, Panthers freshman Jaedyn Krupper fanned five batters and walked one while holding the Cougars hitless in an abbreviated victory.
Shade saw its biggest punch at the plate come from Anna Deneen, who went 3-for-3 with five RBIs. Lucy Mincek plated three runs while collecting a pair of hits. Jenna Muha also pitched in two hits while scoring three runs and driving in two more.
Ligonier Valley 12, Brentwood 0 (5): In Ligonier, Cheyenne Piper blasted a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning, while Maddie Griffin fanned 15 batters in a two-hit shutout to lead the Rams over the Spartans.
Ligonier Valley’s Peyton LaVale contributed two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Lyla Barr, Griffin (three runs) and Piper each finished with three hits. Zoe Plummer added two hits and two runs. Sydnee Foust drove in two runs.
DuBois 11, Cambria Heights 1 (6): In DuBois, Sarah Henninger homered and drove in four runs as the Beavers handed the Highlanders their first loss of the season.
DuBois’ Gabi Gulvas doubled, and Lauren Walker tripled. Allie Snyder tossed six innings.
Martina White scored the lone run for Cambria Heights.
College
Clarion 4-2, Pitt-Johnstown 3-8: In Clarion, four Mountain Cats drove in two runs as Tori Radvan pitched a complete game to keep their PSAC Tournament hopes alive with a second-game victory over the Golden Eagles.
The Mountain Cats are now 17-20 overall and 5-9 in the PSAC West.
In the opener, Pitt-Johnstown broke a scoreless contest with three runs in the top of the fourth. Carly Santillo singled and moved to second on a passed ball, and Laura Fox entered the game as a pinch runner. After Tori Radvan was hit by a pitch, Maddie Flowers delivered a two-run double to left-center field, and Julia Mooney followed with an RBI double to right field.
Clarion cut the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single from Hannah Norton and a sacrifice fly from Alyssa Stitt.
The Golden Eagles then scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with the 4-3 win. Brook Cline singled and Makenzie Wolfe walked with one out. After a Mountain Cats error loaded the bases, Stitt drove home Cline and Wolfe with a base hit to left.
Mountain Cats starter Julie Shinavski held the Golden Eagles to just two runs on five hits over the first five innings. Kayla Miehl suffered the loss and slipped to 2-4 after allowing two runs on two hits in 1 1/3 innings in relief.
Santillo went 2-for-3, and Flowers doubled and drove home two to lead Pitt-Johnstown. Mooney added a double and an RBI.
Stitt produced two hits and three RBIs for the Golden Eagles.
Clarion’s Amber Gilliam picked up the win in relief of starter Kendyl Switzer. Gilliam held Pitt-Johnstown scoreless on one hit over the final 3 1/3 innings.
In the second game, Mooney led off the top of the third with a double and scored on Fox’s double to center, before Taylor Mendicino’s RBI single to center scored Fox to give Pitt-Johnstown a 2-0 lead.
The Mountain Cats scored two more in the fourth on Cassidy Kern’s two run single that plated Flowers and Haliei Markee.
The Golden Eagles scored an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth, but Pitt-Johnstown broke it open with four runs in the sixth. Miehl and Radvan each singled to start the inning, and Mooney drove both home with a double to center. Fox followed with an RBI groundout that allowed Mooney to score, and Kern, who reached on a base hit, scored on a Clarion fielding error to increase it to 8-1.
Clarion used a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh to set the final at 8-2.
Mooney had a pair of doubles and two RBI, and Kern collected two this and drove in two for Pitt-Johnstown. The Mountain Cats also got a double and two RBI from Fox and a base hit and two RBI from Mendicino. Santillo and Miehl chipped in two hits apiece in Pitt-Johnstown’s 12-hit game.
Radvan went the distance and raised her record to 2-7 after holding Clarion to just two unearned runs on six hits. She fanned five and walked three.
With the split, the Golden Eagles are now 5-32 overall and 4-10 in the PSAC West.
Baseball
High School
Windber 14-12, Blacklick Valley 3-2: In Windber, Aiden Gray drove in five runs and scored six times as the Ramblers swept the Vikings in a pair of five-inning contests.
In the first game, Gray scored four runs and drove in three with a double. Andrew Scalia fanned seven batters over four innings. Joe Reynolds (three runs) and Cole Strick (two RBIs) each produced two hits.
Blacklick Valley’s Ashton Younkin went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Connor Kaschalk contributed a two-run double.
In the second contest, Gray (two RBIs and two runs), Lucas Oleksa (two doubles and two RBIs), Strick (two RBIs) and Jake Vargo (two RBIs) all amassed two hits each.
Younkin went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI, and Hayden Williams doubled.
Forest Hills 5, Central Cambria 0: In Ebensburg, Colton Cornell and Kirk Bearjar combined on a five-hit shutout as the Rangers topped the Red Devils.
Cornell totaled two hits and two RBIs at the plate, and fanned seven batters over six innings.
Jeremy Burda and Dayton Maul each scored two runs.
Forest Hills’ Chase Williamson doubled.
Five different Red Devils recorded a single.
Bishop McCort Catholic 11, Bishop Carroll Catholic 3: Colby Cannizzaro (three runs and four stolen bases) and Nate Conrad each contributed to hits as the Crimson Crushers defeated the Huskies to complete Saturday’s contest started at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
Bishop McCort’s Colin Stevens tripled and scored two runs. Ben Smith plated a pair of runs.
Mike Preuss tossed two scoreless innings of relief. Mason Pfeil struck out eight batters in 42/3 innings.
Luke Repko led Bishop Carroll with two hits, one run scored and an RBI.
Central 27, Greater Johnstown 3: Paxton Kling had four hits, with two home runs, five runs scored and seven RBIs as the undefeated Scarlet Dragons pulled away from the host Trojans.
Hunter Smith had a double and a home run for Central (11-0). Parker Gregg had three hits, including a double. Jeff Hoenstine had two hits and three RBIs.
Central collected 15 hits and had a 14-run top of the third.
Casey Barrett had a double, a walk and two RBIs for the Trojans (0-10).
United 9, River Valley 4: In Blairsville, Ben Tomb went 3-for-4 at the dish and fanned 12 batters and allowed three unearned runs over 51/3 innings to help the Lions top the Panthers.
United’s Jon Henry added three stolen bases and two hits. Bradley Felix and Caden McCully each doubled, and Joe Marino stole three bases.
River Valley’s Matt Izzo provided two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Kiski Area 10, Ligonier Valley 0 (5): In Ligonier, Blake Fritz went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI to lead the Cavaliers over the Rams.
Kiski Area’s Wyatt Krogh and Will Uhing (three RBIs) produced two hits each.
Kiski Area’s hurler struck out seven batters in a five-inning one-hitter.
Haden Sierocky produced Ligonier Valley’s lone hit.
College
No. 18 Slippery Rock 12-4, Pitt-Johnstown 0-5: In Slippery Rock, Taylor Squiric struck out seven batters in 32/3 innings of relief, Garrett Prosper homered and Justin Turcovski drove in two to help the Mountain Cats secure a split with The Rock in Friday’s second game of a PSAC West doubleheader.
In the first game, Slippery Rock (29-10, 14-8 PSAC West) struck for four first inning runs off of Mountain Cats (17-23-1, 5-17) starter Rodney Shultz. Alex Robenolt connected for a three-run homer before Koby Bubash delivered a two-out RBI double.
Connor Hamilton’s solo home run to left and Eddie Morris’ RBI double boosted the lead to 8-0.
Two-run doubles from Robenolt (3-for-4, five RBIs) and Colin Cain set the final at 12-0.
Slippery Rock’s Devin Dunn struck out five and scattered four hits in a shutout.
In the second game, the Mountain Cats took an early 1-0 first-inning lead on Asher Corl’s RBI single.
Turcovski’s two-run triple to center and Mario Disso’s double down the left-field line chased gave Pitt-Johnstown a 4-0 edge.
Hamilton’s two-run homer in the third cut it to 4-3. Garrett Prosper’s leadoff homer in the Mountain Cats sixth got the lead back out to two at 5-3.
Slippery Rock scored a run in the bottom of the seventh, but Squiric was able to get Evan Knaus to line into a game-ending double play that gave the Mountain Cats the split.
Prosper was 2-for-3 with a homer and a double, while Turcovski doubled, tripled and drove in two run.
