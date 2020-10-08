Soccer
High School Boys
Windber 4, Berlin Brothersvalley 1: In Windber, Logan Constantino and Nick Vasas both tallied a pair of goals to lead the Ramblers (7-5-1) past the Mountaineers (6-7).
Chestnut Ridge 0, Somerset 0: In Fishertown, neither the Golden Eagles nor the Lions could find the back of the net in a scoreless draw.
Ian Lasure posted the clean sheet for Somerset (5-3-2) with four saves. Ben Whisker made 11 saves for Chestnut Ridge (2-4-3).
Penn Cambria 8, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 3: In Cresson, Chase Sorchetti recorded a hat trick and the Panthers scored the first four goals of the game in a victory over the Marauders.
Joseph Mastri provided three assists and a goal for Penn Cambria (4-5). Nick Clark, Andrew Dillon, Dominic Landi (assist) and Logan Michina netted goals for the Panthers.
Alex Pownall scored twice for Bishop Guilfoyle. Onyo Cho added a goal.
Cambria Heights 4, Bishop McCort Catholic 1: In Patton, Seth Conaway produced a hat trick as the Highlanders (6-3) defeated the Crimson Crushers (2-6-1).
Nate McCombie also scored for Cambria Heights. Ben Berkebile tallied Bishop McCort’s lone goal.
Richland 7, Greater Johnstown 0: Trent Rozich netted a hat trick and Evan Beglin supplied a pair of goals for the Rams in a victory over the Trojans at Herlinger Field.
Tylor Swope and Toryn Schmouder also scored for Richland. Austin Syfert and Andrew Bauer combined on the shutout.
High School Girls
Rockwood 3, Conemaugh Township 1: In Rockwood, the Rockets scored three unanswered goals in the second half to defeat the Indians.
Haley Johnson contributed two goals and an assist for Rockwood (9-2). Ally Harrold also scored for the Rockets, who received an assist from Emma Ream. Lindsay Beeman made 16 saves for Rockwood.
Katie Troxell scored the lone goal for Conemaugh Township (4-5-1) off an assist from Taylor Shaffer.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Bishop McCort Catholic 3, Bedford 1: Bailey Shriver provided nine kills and seven aces to lead the Crimson Crushers past the 5-3 Bisons, 21-25, 25-7, 25-19, 25-22.
Ally Diamond dished out 15 assists, and Sarah Sorchilla amassed 15 digs for Bishop McCort (3-5). Julia Horwath netted seven kills.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Conemaugh Township 0: In Davidsville, Grace Dorcon totaled 19 digs and 13 kills as the Mountaineers swept the Indians in three close sets, 26-24, 30-28, 25-22.
Carlyn Hay provided Berlin with 18 assists. Madison Nemeth finished with 15 digs, and Emily Brick added nine kills.
Chloe Bidelman topped Conemaugh Township (8-3) with 29 digs. Madison Showalter finished with 29 assists.
Hannah Sodano (eight kills), Hannah Swank (seven) and Riley Maldet (seven) led the offense.
Cambria Heights 3, Greater Johnstown 0: In Patton, Shaylee Packard had 20 service points and 25 assists as the Highlanders defeated the Trojans 25-10, 25-18, 25-13.
Kendall Conrad had 12 kills, and Kadence DellaValle had seven digs for 2-6 Cambria Heights.
Portage 3, Rockwood 2: In Portage, Megan Semanchik compiled 22 digs, 17 kills and 17 service points as the Mustangs outlasted the Rockets, 22-25, 25-21, 25-17, 21-25, 15-7.
Kayley Sossong dished out 36 assists for Portage (5-4). Paige Phillips provided 25 service points and 22 digs. Jada Willinsky totaled 21 service points.
Windber 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Salisbury, Jordyn Kris compiled 21 digs and Amanda Cominsky totaled 10 kills to lead the Ramblers past the Elks.
Eryn Marsh dispersed 13 assists and Isabella Byer provided 17 service points for Windber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.