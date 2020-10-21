Soccer
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 1, Forest Hills 0: Parker Marion scored the lone goal in the first half as Sabrina Zimmerman notched the shutout for the Hilltoppers (9-3) in a close victory over the Rangers (7-4-1) on Wednesday.
Penn Cambria 7, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Cresson, Emma Farabaugh posted a hat trick and Adanya Zunich produced a clean sheet at the Panthers blanked the Huskies (1-12).
Bayle Kunsman, Luci McCabe, Julia Podrasky and Taylor Rabatin (one assist) also scored for Penn Cambria (6-7).
Bishop McCort Catholic 12, Greater Johnstown 1: Lilly Cypher notched a hat trick as the Crimson Crushers defeated the Trojans at Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center.
Caroline Ingram and Molly McCullough both scored two goals for Bishop McCort (5-7). Emily Ream, Alex Otero, Katelyn Ferrante, Libby McCullough and Grace Smith added goals for the Crimson Crushers.
Greater Johnstown fell to 0-13.
Richland 6, Chestnut Ridge 2: Delaney Yost produced a hat trick while Autumn Facci added two goals and three assists as the Rams defeated the Lions at Herlinger Field.
Bella Burke also scored for Richland (10-4), which received assists from Camryn Beglin and Jordan Slavick.
Trinity Faupel and Ella McDonald scored for Chestnut Ridge (2-10).
High School Boys
Penn Cambria 5, Forest Hills 0: In Sidman, Joseph Mastri scored four goals and Dominic Landi added one goal as the visiting Panthers shut out the Rangers. Chase Sorichetti compiled two assists.
Goalkeepers Reed Niebauer and Vinny Gongloff combined on the shutout against Forest Hills, which played its third game in as many nights. Penn Cambria has posted four consecutive blank sheets during a six-game winning streak.
Southern Fulton 1, Windber 0: In Windber, the Indians tallied a goal in the second half to edge the Ramblers (8-7-1).
Tuesday
Bedford 3, Somerset 0: In Somerset, Josh Diehl had two goals and Chris Klinger posted his ninth shutout of the season as the Bisons defeated the Golden Eagles to clinch the LHAC crown.
Lane Browell had a goal for Bedford, which is 13-0. Cole Taylor had an assist.
Somerset is 6-5-2.
Neither team scored in the first half. The Bisons broke a scoreless tie via Diehl’s first goal in the 45th minute. Diehl made it 2-0 in the 47th minute, and Browell capped the scoring in the 79th minute.
Penn Cambria 2, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, seniors Joseph Mastri and Logan Michina scored first-half goals while Reed Niebauer earned his third consecutive shutout with nine saves in the Panthers’ victory over the Huskies.
Penn Cambria improved to 7-5, Bishop Carroll fell to 5-7-1.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Forest Hills 3, Chestnut Ridge 1: In New Paris, Madeline Cecere produced 19 kills with a .421 hitting percentage, Anna Wingard compiled 21 digs and Kenzie Colosimo dished out 43 assists as the Rangers (8-2) defeated the Lions, 25-13, 25-15, 20-25, 25-17.
Kirsten Vitez finished with 18 service points and six aces. Lexington Koeck added four blocks for the Rangers.
Belle Bosch led Chestnut Ridge (5-7) with seven kills and seven blocks. Alaina Lafferty amassed 18 assists, and Laura Albright produced 12 digs. Leah Winegardner finished with five kills, and Isabell Hillegass had three blocks.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 3, Richland 1: Abby Yahner dished out 43 assists as the Marauders defeated the Rams on Tuesday.
Lyzee Wilson provided 17 kills, while Jaedyn Montler added 23 digs for Bishop Guilfoyle. Teresa Haigh finished with six aces.
Logan Roman led Richland with 21 assists. Madison Sciarrillo contributed nine kills, while Tierney Beebout added eight kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.