Soccer
High School Girls
Somerset 5, Bishop McCort Catholic 2: Mariah Shortt scored two goals, and Nora Richards, Mariya Petrosky and Anna Hersh each had one goal as the Golden Eagles beat the Crimson Crushers.
Molly McCullough and Caroline Ingram had Bishop McCort Catholic goals.
Forest Hills 4, Central Cambria 0: In Sidman, Lydia Roman tallied a pair of goals and Josi Wehner posted the shutout as the Rangers blanked the Red Devils.
Olivia Guillarmod and Audrey Peretin each scored for Forest Hills (3-2). Central Cambria is now 1-5.
Rockwood 4, Conemaugh Township 1: In Rockwood, Haley Johnson scored two goals and Kaitlyn Pletcher assisted on a pair as the Rockets defeated the Indians.
Allison Harrold and Molly Wheatley added goals for Rockwood (4-2). Maggie Hay and Johnson each provided an assist.
McKensi Statler scored Conemaugh Township’s lone goal.
Penn Cambria 5, Chestnut Ridge 0: In New Paris, Emma Farabaugh supplied two goals, Taylor Rabatin scored a goal and assisted on two tallies and Adanya Zunich recorded a shutout in goal as the Panthers blanked the Lions.
Devon Cornell and Bayle Kunsman also scored for Penn Cambria (3-1). Chestnut Ridge fell to 1-4.
Bedford 22, Greater Johnstown 0: In Bedford, Emersyn Clark and Chloe Donaldson both scored two goals to lead 20 different Bisons who scored in a victory over the Trojans.
Jordan Brown, Robyn Casalena (three assists), Abby Custer, Cassidy DeHaven, Taylor Diehl, Abby Donaldson, Josie Hampton (two assists), Breanna Hankinson, Lizzy Martz, Aliyah Mickle, Lindsay Mowry, Kaitlyn Richardson, Grace Sarver, Alli Seager, Katelyn Shaffer, Ava Sipes, Sydney Taracatac and Juliana Taylor all scored a goal for Bedford (5-0). Mowry posted the shutout.
Cambria Heights 4, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Patton, Diamondlynn Brennan posted a shutout and four different Highlanders scored in a victory over the Huskies.
Abbey Lansberry, Amelia Mozina, Karli Storm and Lydia Sherry all scored for Cambria Heights (4-1).
High School Boys
Chestnut Ridge 4, Penn Cambria 2: In Cresson, Elias Ritchey supplied two goals while Jack Moyer scored a goal and assisted on another one in the Lions’ triumph over the Panthers.
Alex Rizzo added a goal for Chestnut Ridge (2-2-1), which received eight saves from Gavyn Walter.
Joseph Mastri and Chase Sorichetti scored for Penn Cambria (1-3).
Rockwood 10, Conemaugh Township 0: In Davidsville, Tycho Van Der Meer had four goals and Will Latuch netted two as the Rockets remained unbeaten with a victory over the Indians.
Gabe Latuch, Tyler Harrold, Rodrigo Renteria and Matthew Mitchell each had one goal for the 5-0 Rockets.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Central Cambria 3, Bishop McCort Catholic 2: Madison Kim compiled 13 kills, five blocks and four aces to lead the Red Devils in a 22-25, 19-25, 25-8, 25-21, 15-11 victory over the Crimson Crushers on Tuesday.
Leah Burggraf finished with 34 assists and 10 digs for Central Cambria (4-0). Deedee Long netted 24 digs. Alli Malay added 17 digs, five kills and four blocks. Mikalah Kim racked up five kills and five blocks. Eden Shirk provided 12 digs, five kills and four aces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.