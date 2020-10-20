Soccer
High School Boys
Conemaugh Township 4, Berlin Brothersvalley 2: In Davidsville, A.J. Smolen produced a hat trick to lead the Indians past the Mountaineers on Tuesday.
Dylan Giffin also scored for Conemaugh Township (6-11). Elijah Sechler and Brady Guinden scored for Berlin Brothersvalley (10-8).
Bishop McCort Catholic 4, Greater Johnstown 1: Ben Berkebile tallied a pair of goals to lead the Crimson Crushers past the Trojans at Trojan Stadium.
Zach King and Neil Russell also scored for Bishop McCort (3-9-1). Deyontae Toney tallied a goal for Greater Johnstown (0-12).
Central Cambria 7, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: In Ebensburg, Gavin Kolar notched a hat trick as the Red Devils (12-2) sprinted past the Marauders.
Cameron Lasinsky, Isaac Polchito, Cody Roberts and Jon Wess added goals for Central Cambria, which led 6-0 at halftime. Adam McGlynn produced two assists.
Onyu Cho scored for Bishop Guilfoyle.
Chestnut Ridge 0, Richland 0: In New Paris, the Rams’ Austin Syfert (11 saves) and Lions’ Gavyn Walter (10 saves) both did not allow a goal in a scoreless draw.
Chestnut Ridge is now 5-4-4. Richland is 6-5-3.
Westmont Hilltop 4, Forest Hills 0: In Sidman, four different Hilltoppers scored as Landon Glover notched the shutout over the Rangers (2-11).
Conner Oechslin, Alex Crespo, Kent Krisay and Derrick George all tallied goals for Westmont Hilltop (11-2).
Windber 8, Northern Cambria 0: In Windber, Nick Vasas tallied four goals as the Ramblers (8-6-1) dispatched the Colts.
Brady Smith notched the shutout. Joe Burkhard and Bailen Rugg each scored a goal and added an assist. Logan Constantino assisted on three goals. Noah Krause and William Minahan each scored a goal. Zach Geiser, Joe McKelvey and Ryan Publiner all produced an assist.
Monday
Westmont Hilltop 2, Central Cambria 0: Jacob Mann and Elijah Ellsworth each scored in the first half to help the Hilltoppers vanquish the Red Devils.
Will Gerow recorded the shutout in net.
Richland 5, Forest Hills 2: In Sidman, Trent Rozich posted a hat trick as the Rams (6-4-1) dispatched the Rangers.
Nate Cook and Tyler Swope also scored for Richland. Jacob Flynn-Long and Nick Singer tallied goals for Forest Hills.
Penn Cambria 4, Bishop McCort Catholic 0: Joseph Mastri produced a hat trick to lead the Panthers past the Crimson Crushers.
Chase Sorichetti (one assist) also scored for Penn Cambria (6-5). Reed Niebauer posted his second straight shutout.
Chestnut Ridge 7, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Altoona, Jack Moyer tallied four goals as the Lions dispatched the Marauders.
Gavyn Walter and Ben Whisker (two assists) combined on the shutout for Chestnut Ridge (5-4-3). Jonah Zembower, Kyler Price (one assist) and Elias Ritchey also scored for the Lions. Trevor Harrison garnered two assists.
Bedford 6, Cambria Heights 0: In Patton, Chase Bussard and Chase DeLong each scored twice as the Bisons improved to 12-0 with a victory over the Highlanders (7-5).
Chris Klinger picked up his eighth shutout of the season. Josh Diehl and Cole Taylor (one assist) also scored for Bedford.
High School Girls
Berlin Brothersvalley 1, Conemaugh Township 1: In Davidsville, Katie Troxell scored in the second half for the Indians but the two WestPAC squads ended up in a draw.
Adriana Guindon scored for Berlin Brothersvalley in the first half.
Forest Hills 4, Penn Cambria 1: In Cresson, Lydia Roman produced four goals as the Rangers (7-3-1) defeated the Panthers (5-7). Forest Hills led 3-1 at halftime. Josi Wehner made 10 saves for Forest Hills.
Bayle Kunsman scored for Penn Cambria (5-7).
Monday
Forest Hills 2, Richland 1: Lydia Roman and Alexus McLucas each scored as the Rangers edged the Rams (9-4) at Herlinger Field.
Autumn Facci scored for Richland off an assist from Casey Costa.
Rockwood 8, Ligonier Valley 1: In Rockwood, Finnleigh Gould recorded a hat trick while Kaitlyn Pletcher assisted on three goals as the Rockets (12-3) defeated the Rams.
Haley Johnson scored once and compiled two assists for Rockwood (12-3). Maggie Hay scored twice. JoJo Budzina and Maddie Putnam (one assist) each buried a goal.
Penn Cambria 6, Bishop McCort Catholic 1: In Cresson, Emma Farabaugh scored twice and added an assist to lead the Panthers past the Crimson Crushers.
Madison Farabaugh, Bayle Kunsman, Luci McCabe and Haylee Watt also scored for Penn Cambria.
Lilly Cypher tallied Bishop McCort’s (4-7) lone goal.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 7, Greater Johnstown 0: Molly Krumenacker produced four goals for the Huskies in a victory over the Trojans at Trojan Stadium.
Lauren Long, Gracie Kirkpatrick and Savannah Smorto also scored for Bishop Carroll. Ellie Long and Teresa Golden combined on the shutout.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Bishop Carroll Catholic 3, Cambria Heights 1: Ellie Long had 23 kills and Brynn Koscho had 34 assists as the Huskies (6-5) defeated the Highlanders, 25-20, 25-22, 12-25, 31-29.
Kendall Conrad had 18 kills, Kadence Della Valle had nine digs, and Amber Farabaugh had 15 service points for Cambria Heights (3-9).
Forest Hills 3, Bishop McCort Catholic 0: Kenzie Colosimo totaled 38 assists and seven aces to lead the Rangers (8-2) past the host Crimson Crushers (5-7), 25-18, 25-22, 25-14.
Taylor Burda racked up 11 kills and 10 service points for Forest Hills. Madeline Cecere provided 12 kills, and Anna Wingard contributed 18 digs.
Lexington Koeck netted 10 kills, a .429 hitting percentage and two blocks.
Central Cambria 3, Greater Johnstown 0: In Ebensburg, Leah Burggraf dished out 20 assists as the Red Devils (8-3) swept the Trojans, 25-9, 25-13, 25-18.
Hayley Evans compiled 11 digs, seven service points and two aces for Central Cambria.
Emma Pileski added nine digs. Eden Shirk produced eight digs, while Alli Malay finished with seven kills. Hannah Ray netted three aces.
Portage 3, Windber 1: In Portage, Megan Semanchik collected 13 digs, 11 kills and 10 service points as the Mustangs topped the Ramblers (9-5), 25-21, 17-25, 30-28, 25-20.
Kayley Sossong provided 36 assists, 19 service points and five aces for Portage (7-8), which received 23 digs, 20 service points and four aces from Keira Sossong. Brooke Bednarski and Sydni Sossong (18 service points) notched nine kills each.
Somerset 3, Westmont Hilltop 1: In Somerset, the Golden Eagles (10-3) dispatched the Hilltoppers (6-6), 25-22, 25-16, 16-25, 25-17.
Chloe Hoffman provided 24 assists for Westmont. Lauren Lavis and Carissa Krall both netted nine kills. Abbie Pastorek and Lakyn Davis both had eight digs.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 3, Richland 1: Abby Yahner dished out 43 assists as the Marauders defeated the Rams.
Lyzee Wilson provided 17 kills, while Jaedyn Montler added 23 digs for Bishop Guilfoyle. Teresa Haigh finished with six aces.
Logan Roman led Richland with 21 assists. Madison Sciarrillo contributed nine kills, while Tierney Beebout added eight kills.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Salisbury, the Vikings buried the Elks, 25-17, 25-19, 25-5.
Monday
Forest Hills 3, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Sidman, Madeline Cecere compiled 10 kills and 10 digs while Kenzie Colosimo orchestrated the offense with 28 assists as the Rangers swept the Marauders, 29-27, 25-13, 25-18.
Taylor Burda added 10 digs and three aces for Forest Hills (7-2). Lexington Koeck netted 12 service points and three aces. Mackenzie Hoover produced three blocks.
Ligonier Valley 3, East Allegheny 0: In Ligonier, Haley Stormer amassed nine service points, eight kills and five aces as the Rams (8-4) defeated the Wildcats in straight sets, 25-10, 25-10, 25-4.
Haylee Oates produced 11 service points for Ligonier Valley, which received six kills from Taylor Meier. Bella Vargulish compiled 14 assists, 13 service points and nine aces. Sarah Sheeder and Paige Hickman each had seven service points. Kailey Johnston finished with six service points and four kills.
Conemaugh Township 3, Windber 0: In Davidsville, the Indians defeated the Ramblers 25-18, 25-15, 25-16.
North Star 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: In Boswell, the Cougars swept the Blue Jays, 25-8, 25-12, 25-21.
