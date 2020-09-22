Soccer
High School Boys
Central Cambria 2, Forest Hills 0: In Ebensburg, Corey Roberts tallied two goals and Isaac Polchito assisted on both as the Red Devils improved to 5-0.
Ethan Kubat stopped five shots and earned the shutout. Forest Hills is now 2-4.
Bedford 9, Greater Johnstown 0: Cole Taylor scored two goals and Chris Klinger had a shutout as the Bisons beat the host Trojans.
Garrett Wertz, Josh Diehl, Braden Ford, Cameron Hagenbuch, Chase DeLong, Colin Gable and Nick Kovach each had one goal for Bedford.
Somerset 1, Bishop McCort Catholic 0: In Somerset, McKay Ross scored with a minute remaining for the game’s lone goal as the Golden Eagles defeated the Crimson Crushers.
Logan Seslow assisted on the game-winning goal. Ian Lasure had the shutout for 3-2 Somerset.
Richland 8, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: At Herlinger Field, Trent Rozich netted three goals and Austin Syfert and Andrew Bauer combined on a shutout as the Rams beat the Marauders.
Tyler Sukenik, Toryn Schmouder, Evan Beglin, Cullen O’Dowd and Aidan O’Dowd each had goals for the 2-1-1 Rams. Bishop Guilfoyle slipped to 1-4.
Monday
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 4, Forest Hills 3 (OT): In Altoona, Deven Weyandt scored all four of his team’s goals, including the game-winner 4:46 into overtime as the Marauders won their first game since the 2018 season on Monday at Tom Irwin Field.
Forest Hills (2-3) led 2-0 after the first half. Mikel Grey, Nick Singer and Jacob Flynn-Long each had goals for the Rangers. Bishop Guilfoyle (1-3) scored three times in the second half to force overtime.
Somerset 11, Greater Johnstown 0: Eleven different Golden Eagles tallied a goal in a victory over the host Trojans.
Jack Richards, Tanner Wassilchalk, Liam Egal, Trevor McNabb, McKay Ross, Ian Lasure, R.J. James, Logan Seslow, Toby Walker, Brandon Jack and Ben Witt each scored for the 2-2 Golden Eagles.
Cambria Heights 2, Penn Cambria 1: In Cresson, Matthew Davis’ goal off of a feed by Nathan McCombie proved to be the game-winner in the second half as the Highlanders improved to 3-0.
Seth Conaway gave Cambria Heights a 1-0 lead. Mason St. Claire made seven saves for the Highlanders.
Chase Sorichetti scored Penn Cambria’s lone goal. Reed Niebauer made 13 saves for Penn Cambria (1-2).
Richland 4, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: In Ebensburg, Trent Rozich tallied a pair of goals for the Rams in a road victory over the Huskies.
Caden Milne and Tyler Swope also added goals for Richland (1-1-1). Bishop Carroll slipped to 0-3.
Berlin Brothersvalley 1, Conemaugh Township 0: In Berlin, Ethan Critchfield scored the lone goal in the second half as the Mountaineers edged the Indians. Ty Walker assisted on the goal.
Keegan Huston made 38 saves for Berlin (2-2).
High School Girls
Monday
Bedford 10, Central Cambria 0: In Ebensburg, Robyn Casalena and Grace Sarver both scored their 50th career goals for the Bisons in a shutout over the Red Devils.
Sarver finished with four goals and an assist, while Casalena added three goals. Lizzy Martz netted two goals. Katelyn Shaffer scored a goal and assisted on two more. Jordan Brown assisted on two goals.
Lindsay Mowry posted the shutout.
Richland 9, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1: Autumn Facci tallied five goals and Carly Colvin assisted on six goals as the Rams dispatched the Huskies.
Camryn Beglin added a goal for Richland (3-0). Julianna Stem, Brooke Thomas and Delaney Yost all finished with a goal and an assist for the Rams.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Chestnut Ridge 0: The Hilltoppers had two goals by Parker Marion and a goal by Jordan Pecze in a victory over the Lions.
Sabrina Zimmerman had the shutout for the 3-1 Hilltoppers. Chestnut Ridge is winless in three contests.
Cambria Heights 3, Penn Cambria 1: In Patton, Abbey Lansberry tallied two goals and Amelia Mozina scored once as the Highlanders defeated the Panthers.
Bishop Guilfoyle 7, Forest Hills 3: In Sidman, Aurielle Brunner tallied a hat trick and Rachel Nosek added two goals as the Marauders defeated the Rangers.
Lainey Farabaugh and Daniella Scipioni added goals for Bishop Guilfoyle (3-1).
Lydia Roman scored all three of Forest Hills’ (2-2) goals.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Conemaugh Township 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: In Davidsville, Madison Showalter (26 assists) and Chloe Bidleman (19 digs) supplied strong performances to lead the Indians past the Blue Jays, 25-15, 25-17, 25-12.
Riley Maldet netted nine kills and Hannah Sodano added eight kills.
Northern Cambria 3, Purchase Line 0: In Northern Cambria, setter Camryn Dumm led the Colts in assists, and Emma Kollar had critical kills and blocks in the Colts three-set victory over the visiting Dragons. Jess Krug also had a strong game, according to coach Mike Hogan.
Purchase Line was led by Maddy Scalise and Brooke Eyler.
North Star 3, Portage 0: In Portage, Anna Grandas had 14 assists and Syd Ashbrook had 12 kills as the Cougars beat the host Mustangs 25-22, 25-23, 25-22. Emma Hause had five assists and Abby Retassie netted five kills for the Cougars.
Sydni Sossong provided 16 service points and 14 digs for Portage (3-2). Keira Sossong netted 13 digs. Bella Single added 12 service points and five aces. Megan Semanchik (12 service points) and Kayley Sossong (11) had strong nights at the service line.
Forest Hills 3, Richland 1: In Sidman, Madeline Cecere had 15 kills, 13 digs and 13 service points and Kenzie Colosimo had 42 assists and 12 service points as the Rangers beat the Rams.
Lexington Koeck had 11 kills and three blocks for Forest Hills. Taylor Burda had 13 digs. Kirstyn Vitez had three blocks.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 3, Westmont Hilltop 1: The Marauders defeated the Hilltoppers in four sets, 25-20, 24-26, 25-17, 25-22.
Lauren Lavis paced the Hilltoppers with 11 kills. Carissa Krall added seven aces.
South Allegheny 3, Ligonier Valley 2: In Ligonier, the Gladiators edged the Rams 25-22, 17-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-12 in a WPIAL Class AA Section 5 contest.
Kailey Johnston provided 17 kills for Ligonier Valley (2-1). Haley Stormer netted 15 kills, 14 service points, eight aces and five blocks. Hayley Oates finished with 16 service points. Bella Vargulish dished out 28 assists.
Monday
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Salisbury, Grace Dorcon supplied 10 kills to lead the Mountaineers in a 25-16, 25-10, 25-17 sweep over the Elks.
Carlyn Hay and Kylee Hartman both provided 14 assists for Berlin. Maddy Nemeth added four aces.
Emily Abraham led Salisbury-Elk Lick with five kills.
Central Cambria 3, Cambria Heights 0: In Patton, Deedee Long topped the Red Devils (3-0) with 17 digs and five aces as the visitors swept the Highlanders.
Leah Burggraf netted 21 assists and 10 digs for Central Cambria, which received seven kills from Madison Kim.
Shaylee Packard led Cambria Heights (1-2) with 22 assists and eight service points. Kadence DellaValle supplied eight service points.
Bedford 3, Forest Hills 0: Larissa Cooper had 14 digs and Raquel Imler had 13 assists as the Bisons defeated the Rangers 25-10, 25-19, 25-20.
Riley Stahlman had 10 kills for the Bisons. Kenzie Colosimo had 18 assists and Taylor Burda had seven kills for the Rangers.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Bishop McCort Catholic 1: Lauren Lavis had 17 kills, Chloe Hoffman had 28 assists and Carissa Krall had four blocks as the Hilltoppers beat the Crimson Crushers 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-17.
Portage 3, Meyersdale 2: In Meyersdale, Keira Sossong led the Mustangs with 33 digs, 15 service points and six aces in a five-set victory over the Red Raiders.
Kayley Sossong provided 27 assists, 18 service points and four aces for Portage, which received 16 service points from Sydni Sossong. Bella Single added 11 service points.
Somerset 3, Chestnut Ridge 0: In Somerset, the Golden Eagles swept the Lions 25-20, 28-26, 25-17.
Belle Bosch led Chestnut Ridge with eight kills and 11 digs. Riley Frankenberry provided 15 digs, Zoie Dunlap netted 11 digs, Laura Albright added seven kills and Alaina Lafferty finished with 11 assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.