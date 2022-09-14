Soccer
High School Boys
Central Cambria 4, Penn Cambria 2: In Ebensburg, Cody Roberts notched two goals and an assist for the Red Devils as they doubled up the Panthers. Central Cambria also got tallies from Ojha Ojha and Brayden Swope on Wednesday.
Penn Cambria’s goals were booted in by Sam Podrasky and Andrew Dillon.
Somerset 1, Westmont Hilltop 0: The visiting Golden Eagles used a first-half goal by Ben Witt and a shutout from keeper Quintin Robison to edge the Hilltoppers.
Kahne Foltz notched the assist on Witt’s tally.
Berlin Brothersvalley 1, Windber 0 (OT): In Windber, Noah Walker scored in overtime off of a feed from Caden Montgomery as the Mountaineers edged the Ramblers.
Connor Montgomery and Matthew Miller earned the clean sheet for 3-2 Berlin Brothersvalley.
Bedford 8, Greater Johns- town 0: In Bedford, Cole Taylor tallied a hat trick and an assist as the Bisons blanked the Trojans.
Kyler Weyant and Layne Richardson combined on the shutout for 5-1 Bedford. Cameron Beck, Colin Gable, Isaiah Gallina, Owen Schrock and Caleb Wigfield (two assists) each scored a goal.
Forest Hills 6, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1: In Sidman, Gavin Ickes and Kaden Carpenter each scored two goals as the Rangers defeated the Marauders.
Hunter Adams and Mike Singer each had a goal for Forest Hills. Alexander Pownall scored for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
Singer, Bryce Carroll and Isaac Valko shared goalkeeping duties for the 3-2 Rangers.
High School Girls
Southmoreland 6, Ligonier Valley 0: In Ligonier, Autumn Bartos notched a clean sheet as the 6-0 Scotties blanked the Rams.
Scoring information was not reported.
Allyson Steffey made 16 saves for 1-4 Ligonier Valley.
Windber 5, Berlin Brothersvalley 0: In Windber, Riley Brubaker scored twice and Lexi James provided her fourth shutout of the season to lead the 5-0 Ramblers over the Mountaineers.
Windber’s Lindsey Custer, Paige Strushensky and Anna Steinbeck also scored.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Marion Center 3, Cambria Heights 0: In Marion Center, Savannah Cover had 10 digs for the Highlanders, who received five service points from Paige Burkey in a 25-14, 25-20, 25-9 loss to the Stingers.
Statistical information for Marion Center was not submitted.
Tuesday
Deer Lakes 3, Ligonier Valley 1: In Russellton, the Lancers defeated the Rams 17-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14.
Saylor Clise led Ligonier Valley (3-5) with 14 assists and nine service points. Lacy Sosko netted nine kills and five blocks, and Morgan Smith provided eight service points. Alexa Harding collected six kills and four blocks. Liz Crissman finished with five kills.
