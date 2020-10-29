Soccer
High School Girls
Bedford 3, Bald Eagle Area 0: In Altoona, Lindsay Mowry posted a shutout while Grace Sarver, Katelyn Shaffer and Sydney Taracatac (one assist) scored for the Bisons in a District 5-6 Class AA semifinal contest on Thursday.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Conemaugh Township 3, McConnellsburg 0: In Davidsville, Madison Showalter dished out 34 assists while Hannah Swank compiled 11 digs and 10 kills as the Indians swept the Spartans, 25-14, 25-9, 25-9, in a District 5 Class A quarterfinal.
Chloe Bidelman totaled 14 digs and three aces for No. 1 seed Conemaugh Township (15-4). Leonela Nichols recorded nine digs. Hannah Sodano piled up nine kills, and Riley Maldet added seven kills.
Conemaugh Township will host No. 5 seed Shanksville-Stonycreek, a five-set winner over No. 4 Berlin Brothersvalley, in a semifinal match on Monday.
Bedford 3, North Star 1: In Bedford, the Bisons defeated the Cougars, who had won 16 straight district titles, in four sets in a District 5 Class AA semifinal.
Bedford senior Riley Stahlman recorded her 500th career kill and 100th ace in the victory.
North Star senior middle hitter Sydnee Ashbrook netted her 1,500th career kill. Ashbrook is committed to playing collegiately at Mercyhurst.
Ellwood City 3, Ligonier Valley 0: In Ellwood City, the No. 2 seeded Wolverines (15-0) swept the No. 15 seeded Rams, 25-23, 25-13, 25-19, in a District 7 Class AA first-round contest.
Bella Vargulish provided 17 assists, 10 service points, four aces and three blocks for Ligonier Valley (9-5). Haley Stormer netted eight kills, six service points and two aces. Lizzy Crissman finished with five kills and three blocks.
Portage 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: In Portage, Kayley Sossong compiled 22 assists, 15 service points and four aces for the Mustangs in a 25-22, 25-13, 25-16 WestPAC sweep over the Blue Jays (1-14).
Sydni Sossong totaled 14 service points for Portage (8-10). Kylie Burger and Julia Papcun recorded seven kills each. Keira Sossong amassed 22 digs. Megan Semanchik added 12 service points.
