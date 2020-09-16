High School Girls
Cambria Heights 2, Chestnut Ridge 1: In Patton, the Highlanders overcame a first-half deficit with second-half goals by Amelia Mozina and Abbey Lansberry in a close LHAC victory.
Chestnut Ridge’s Gabriella Mishler opened the scoring with the lone goal of the opening half. Cambria Heights is 1-0 while Ridge fell to 0-2.
Conemaugh Township 2, United 0: In Armagh, Chloe Shaulis posted a shutout as the Indians improved to 2-0 with a win over the Lions.
Meghan Leasure scored off of a feed from Mya Poznanski to go up 1-0 in the first half.
Leasure assisted on Emilee Roman’s goal in the second half.
Westmont Hilltop 5, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0: Jordan Peczee scored two goals and Addy Carbaugh, Parker Marion and Aubrey Rutledge had one apiece as the Hilltoppers shut out the Huskies.
Goalkeepers Sabrina Zimmerman and Elle Brawley combined in the shutout for the Hilltoppers, who improved to 2-0.
Forest Hills 15, Greater Johnstown 0: Lydia Roman tallied four goals to lead nine Rangers on the score sheet in a victory over the Trojans at Trojan Stadium.
Forest Hills led 5-0 at halftime, then added 10 goals in the second half. Josi Wehner posted the shutout. Arissa Britt, Alexus McLucas and Audrey Peretin all scored twice. Olivia Guillarmod, Hailey Hampton, Nina Martyak, Julia Shima and Anna Wirfel all scored one goal for the Rangers (1-1).
Greater Johnstown fell to 0-2.
Bedford 17, Bishop McCort Catholic 0: In Bedford, Katelyn Shaffer had four goals and four assists, and Grace Sar-
ver and Robyn Casalena each netted three goals as the host Bisons had a one-sided victory over the Crimson Crushers.
Sydney Taracatac had two goals for the 2-0 Bisons. Abby Donaldson, Lizzy Martz, Cassidy DeHaven, Chloe Donaldson and Jordan Brown (two assists) each had one goal. Lindsay Mowry posted the shutout.
High School Boys
Windber 5, North Star 1: In Kantner, five different Ramblers scored in a road victory over the Cougars on Wednesday. Noah Krause, William Minahan and Nick Vasas all scored a goal and provided one assist for Windber (1-1-1).
Stephen Campitell and Andrew Floyd scored a goal each, and Zach Geiser added an assist.
Joe Burkhard made nine saves for Windber.
Rockwood 8, Berlin Brothersvalley 2: In Berlin, Tycho Van der Meer recorded a hat trick and Gabe Latuch added two goals as the Rockets defeated the Mountaineers on Wednesday.
Rockwood (2-0) received a goal each from Luke Latuch, Brandon Rhodes and Hunter Sanner. Rockwood led 5-1 at halftime.
Elijah Sechler led Berlin (0-2) with two goals. Ty Walker added an assist.
HOPE for Hyndman 6, Berlin Brothersvalley 5 (OT): In Berlin, the Hornets scored in the first overtime to edge the Mountaineers on Monday.
William Waltman tallied four goals for HOPE for Hyndman. Damon Scheid and Gavin Twigg both scored for the Hornets.
Ty Walker led Berlin, which fought back from a 4-2 deficit, with three goals and an assist. Elijah Sechler recorded two goals and two assists. Keegan Huston and Caden Montgomery both picked up an assist.
Commented
