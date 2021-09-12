High School Girls
Saturday
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Southern Garrett 2: In Berlin, freshman Madelyn Richardson netted the game-winning goal with 41 seconds left in the second half to lift the Mountaineers over the Rams.
Berlin Brothersvalley (3-1) tied the game at 2 with around eight minutes left. Rayne Stoltzfus and Grace Sechler scored a goal and provided an assist each for the Mountaineers.
Both of Southern Garrett’s goals came from Keyara Rhodes.
Conemaugh Township 4, McConnellsburg 1: In Davidsville, four different Indians scored in a victory over the Spartans.
Ashlyn Fetterman, Hunter Hartnett, Taylor Shaffer and Izzy Slezak all scored for Conemaugh Township (3-0).
Libby Skiles scored for McConnellsburg (1-1).
Rockwood 8, Fannett-Metal 5: In Spring Run, Finnleigh Gould tallied five goals as the Rockets defeated the Wildcats on Friday.
Kaitlyn Pletcher scored a pair of goals for Rockwood, and D.J. Conn buried her first varsity goal.
High School Boys
Saturday
Cambria Heights 2, Penn Cambria 0: In Cresson, Ethan King and Casey Weakland both scored and Jacob Gallaher notched the shutout as the Highlanders topped the Panthers.
Cambria Heights (1-1-1) scored a goal in each half.
Duncan Gongloff made eight saves for Penn Cambria (0-1).
McConnellsburg 8, Conemaugh Township 0: In Davidsville, Dalton DeShong tallied a hat trick as the Spartans blanked the Indians.
Luke McKelvey and Hayden Schetrompf both scored two goals for McConnellsburg (1-0). Drew Mellot added a goal.
Conemaugh Township slipped to 2-1.
