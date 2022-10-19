Soccer
High School Boys
Somerset 1, Central Cambria 0: In Ebensburg, Isaiah Armstrong scored the lone goal in the first half and Quintin Robison notched the clean sheet to lead the Golden Eagles over the Red Devils in a matchup of two of the top three teams in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 4, Chestnut Ridge 1: In Fishertown, Pablo Fernandez and Will Tremel each buried a pair of goals to lead the Huskies over the Lions.
Ben Whisker scored Chestnut Ridge’s goal.
Cambria Heights 2, Windber 0: In Patton, Ethan King and George Campbell each scored goals, while Caleb Patterson kept the Ramblers off the board in a Highlanders home triumph.
Campbell, who scored his goal during the second half, assisted on King’s second-minute goal.
Penn Cambria 6, Forest Hills 0: In Sidman, Duncan Gongloff recorded the clean sheet as Andrew Dillon and Nicholas Sposato each scored twice to lead the Panthers over the Rangers.
Penn Cambria’s Vincent Gongloff and Austin Wheeler also scored.
High School Girls
Berlin Brothersvalley 4, Ligonier Valley 1: In Berlin, Morgan Twombly netted two goals and an assist, and Gracie Sechler added a goal and two helpers in the Mountaineers’ victory over the Rams.
Mercy Sechler also scored for Berlin Brothersvalley.
Kiersten Auman netted Ligonier Valley’s lone goal.
Rockwood 6, North Star 0: In Rockwood, Finnleigh Gould notched a hat trick, while Ally Harrold and Mollie Wheatley each collected a goal and two assists to lead the Rockets over the Cougars.
Taylor Demchak recorded the shutout, and Addie Barkman added a goal.
Tuesday
Conemaugh Township 8, North Star 0: In Davidsville, Jordyn Snyder recorded the shutout, while Ashlyn Fetterman, Emilee Roman and Izzy Slezak each provided two goals in the Indians’ victory over the Cougars.
Ellie Hunsberger and Katie Troxell also scored for 11-6 Conemaugh Township.
College Women
Clarion 0, Pitt-Johnstown 0: The Golden Eagles and host Mountain Cats battled to a PSAC West Division draw.
Pitt-Johnstown moved to 4-7-4 overall on the season, and 4-6-3 in the PSAC West.
Despite facing 16 shots from the Golden Eagles (3-10-3, 2-9-3), including five from Alayna Wicker, Pitt-Johnstown goalkeeper Sachi Negri managed to make seven saves.
Morgan Kost led the Mountain Cats with three shots.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Tuesday
Forest Hills 7, Conemaugh Valley 4: Isaac Dibble tallied a hat trick and Cody Secriskey added a pair of goals to lead the Rangers over the Blue Jays at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in the season opener for both teams.
Kaden Powell and Logan Shaffer each scored for Forest Hills. Nolan Cabala, J.D. Ferchalk, Tommy Russell and Elijah Sorchilla each provided two assists. Isaac Valko made 30 saves.
Kenny Billings scored twice for Conemaugh Valley. Brody George and Carsen Lauer each scored. Broderick Ryan made 30 saves.
