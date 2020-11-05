Soccer
High School Boys
Rockwood 3, McConnellsburg 2 (OT): In Bedford, Jack Pletcher’s header found the back of the net in overtime as the Rockets edged the Spartans in the District 5 Class A title game on Thursday.
Rockwood improved to 19-0 and won the District 5 championship for the second time in three seasons.
After a scoreless first half, Rockwood broke the ice with 27 minutes left in the second half. McConnellsburg scored two straight goals, the last coming with five minutes remaining.
Rockwood meets the winner of Saturday’s District 7 title game between Greensburg Central Catholic and Winchester Thursday in a PIAA quarterfinal contest on Nov. 14.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Bishop McCort Catholic 8, Altoona 0: In Altoona, Demian Tychenko tallied four goals as the Crimson Crushers blanked the Mountain Lions in their Laurel Mountain debut.
Matthew Ribblett added two goals for Bishop McCort. Lukas Cascino and Ben Berkebile netted goals. Nikita Volski recorded the shutout in goal.
Forest Hills 6, Richland 3: In Ebensburg, Joel Morrison recorded a hat trick as the Rangers (2-0) compiled three goals in the second period to dispatch the Rams at North Central Recreation Center.
Alex Bambino tallied two goals for Forest Hills, which received a goal and four assists from Tanner Kalmanir. Brady Kubas and Darren Shrift assisted on goals. Austin Valko totaled 32 saves for Forest Hills.
Connor Bethman, Gavin Lafferty and Bode Wise scored goals for Richland (0-1). Jonah Horner made 32 saves.
