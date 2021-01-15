The Shanksville-Stonycreek Vikings’ Snyder cousins are off to a big start to this unusual high school girls basketball season.
The pair of junior three-year starters helped the District 5-A Vikings open 3-0 and are among some of the area’s top returnees in 2020-21.
Robert Snyder, who led the Shanksville boys program to success, now is head coach of the girls program that Cory Crognale had developed into a district front-runner. He is the father of Josie and the uncle of Rylee Snyder.
Rylee Snyder had three consecutive double-doubles against Blacklick Valley (27 points, 18 rebounds), Shade (21 points, 16 rebounds) and North Star (16 points, 13 rebounds) for an early season total of 64 points and 47 rebounds. In two-plus seasons, Rylee has 687 points and 489 rebounds.
Josie Snyder has 47 points and 26 boards this season and has 680 career points and counting. Last season, she averaged 15.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists a game for 24-5 Shanksville. As freshmen, the Snyder cousins were part of the Vikings girls state semifinalist team that lost to Somerset County rival and eventual PIAA champion Berlin Brothersvalley.
Some other returnees to watch include:
• Blacklick Valley senior Maria McConnell earned Pennsylvania Sports Writers First-Team All-State in Class A after averaging 21 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the 18-8 Vikings. The St. Francis University recruit scored 525 points last season.
• Forest Hills returns five starters from a 26-1 team, including seniors Taylor Burda, Madeline Cecere, Haley Croyle and leading-scorer Jordyn Smith. Cecere committed to play at NCAA Division II Pitt-Johnstown this week, and Burda previously announced she’ll play at York College. Croyle will compete in track and field at Division I Robert Morris University, and Smith is a promising college prospect.
• Windber junior Gina Gaye averaged 14.2 points, 6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3 steals on an 18-8 squad last season.
• North Star senior Sydnee Ashbrook returns after scoring 13.9 points and grabbing 11.7 rebounds a game in 2019-20.
• United senior Maizee Fry just signed a letter to compete in Division I track and field at Robert Morris University, but she also is among the area’s top girls hoops players. Fry has 1,152 career points, 801 rebounds and 100 blocks so far. She averaged 15.8 points and 11.1 rebounds on a 20-7 team last season.
• Cambria Heights senior Kirsten Weakland averaged 11 points, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals on a 25-3 District 6-AAA champion Highlanders team. She is 200 points away from 1,000. Heights won two state playoff games before the season was halted.
• The Bishop McCort Catholic junior tandem of Lexi Martin (13.5, 3.4) and Bailey Shriver (11.2, 4.6) combined for 24.7 points and 8 rebounds a game on a 16-11 Crimson Crushers team that was still alive in the state playoffs when COVID-19 halted play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.