Nathan Smith, of Pittsburgh, won the Sunnehanna Senior Invitational in the Mid-Amateur Division on Tuesday at the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club.
Smith shot a 68-70-70 for a 208.
Daniel Neveu and Kevin Dillard tied for second at 216. Lawrence Largent was fourth at 218 and Matthew Finger was fifth at 219.
Sherrill Britt won the Senior Age 55-64 Division with a 69-69-70 for a 208. Michael Mercier was second at 210 followed by Eddie Hargett and Roger Newsom tied for thrid at 215 and Walter Todd at fifth at 218.
Jim Hegarty won the Super Senior 65-plus Division with a 75-72-74 for a 221. Duke Delcher was second at 223 and Vince Zachetti was third at 224. Paul Schlachter was fifth at 225 and John Armstrong was sixth at 226.
In the Legend 70-plus Division, Lee Lykens shot a 72-74-72 for a winning 218 score. John Blank was second at 225 and Alan Van Horn was third at 227.
Smith and Delcher each are former Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions winners.
