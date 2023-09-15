BOSWELL, Pa. – North Star’s Ethan Smith scored three touchdowns, had over 200 all-purpose yards, and forced a key fumble to lead the Cougars past the visiting Tussey Mountain Titans 41-28 on Friday.
“We made plays all year with Smith and Connor, but I thought the play of the game was his takeaway down there on the strip in the third quarter,” Cougars coach Bob Landis said.
“I thought our offensive line played well tonight, as did the defensive line. Lots of blitzes to pick up and they did a great job.”
Smith credited his blockers for his open lanes, and his quarterback for running the offense so efficiently.
“I said it last week and I will say it again, but the guys up front, blocking and making the holes so I could cut back, and find the end zone,” said Smith.
“When you have a quarterback like Connor Yoder spreading the ball around, it helps everyone on offense. Connor also can do it with his legs as well, so it keeps the defense off balance.”
After the Cougar defense forced a Tussey Mountain three-and-out, North Star struck quickly with an electrifying 65-yard touchdown by Smith to make it 7-0.
Tussey Mountain answered with an 11-play, 70-yard drive that was capped off by a Landon Myers 1-yard quarterback keeper, and then Myers hit Kyler Coffman for the two-point conversion to give the Titans their only lead of the night at 8-7.
After both teams exchanged possessions, Smith did it again with two consecutive big runs, the second going for 44 yards and the score putting the Cougars back in front 13-8. That brought an end to the first quarter with Smith posting 138 yards and two touchdowns on his first three carries of the game.
North Star quarterback Yoder went to the air and found Garrett Tunstall on a scramble drill for a 27-yard score on the Cougars next series, making it 21-8.
Just when it looked like the Cougars had control, Tussey Mountain hit a big play of its own, with Myers hitting Coffman for a 76-yard score with under a minute left in the half to make it 21-14.
North Star had an answer to start the third quarter as it took just one play to find the end zone when Yoder went to the air and hit Smith, who weaved through the Tussey Mountain defense for the score making it 28-14. Smith finished the night with 217 all-purpose yards.
Smith wasn’t done making plays for the Cougars, as Tussey Mountain was driving inside the red zone, he stripped the Titans’ Isaiah Sosak of the ball and returned it near midfield to set up the North Star offense.
After a nice seven-play drive North Star added on, with Yoder keeping it himself from 5 yards out.
North Star went to the air for its third score of the quarter with Yoder going deep down the middle to Bryson Durst who scored his first high school touchdown, increasing the lead to 41-14.
Tussey Mountain added two late scores in the fourth quarter against the Cougars reserve squad to set the final at 41-28.
Titans coach Jacob Dasher said it was all about the splash plays.
“Most of their scores were big splash plays,” said Dasher. “We had them in the backfield and we don’t make the tackles and they went for big runs, and penalties tonight were killers. We must regroup and get one next week against Meyersdale if we want to make the playoffs. It is a must-win game.”
North Star will also be playing in a playoff atmosphere next week at 4-0 Windber.
The Cougars Ethan Smith has had this game circled on his calendar since the beginning of the year.
“I feel like if we can get it a win next week it will put North Star back on the map. Not to what it use to be, but it would be a start.”
Coach Landis knows next week’s game against the Ramblers will be big for the Cougars.
“We are going into a game with major playoff implications. They are 4-0 and we are 3-1 and it is a county rivalry game. We are looking forward to the challenge,” said Landis.
