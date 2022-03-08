SIDMAN, Pa. – This past Wednesday, the Forest Hills girls basketball walked off the floor without holding a district championship trophy for the first time in eight years.
Still advancing to the PIAA Class 3A tournament as the No. 2 seed from District 6, the loss gave Forest Hills the extra boost of motivation needed for the state playoffs, and the Rangers bounced back well.
Remi Smith scored a game-high 24 points while recording a triple-double, Alexis Henderson tallied 21 and Forest Hills was able to stave off a Mercyhurst Prep comeback attempt to secure a 72-60 first-round victory on Tuesday night.
“We were really disappointed, but we had to keep our heads up,” said Smith, who also compiled 12 rebounds, 11 assists and five steals. “We knew this was a new season, and we needed to keep winning to stay in it, so we were really motivated to just play as a team and get this win. We did a lot of things right tonight, especially when it was crucial.”
Leading 51-40 going into the fourth quarter, the Rangers played a majority of the final frame in the bonus.
With Forest Hills recording just three field goals in the fourth, it was converting at the free throw line that became vital to holding onto its lead.
The Rangers went 15 of 22 at the charity stripe, as Mercyhurst was kept at bay after the Lakers shrunk a 14-point late-third quarter deficit to just seven with three minutes to go in the game.
Smith was 11-for-12 from the line and scored 13 points in the fourth to help seal the win, marking the seventh straight season the Rangers have advanced past the opening round.
“In one of our timeouts, I told the girls, ‘Do you remember how we fought to come back? That’s what they’re doing right now,’ ” said Forest Hills coach Carol Cecere, referring to the Rangers’ come-from-behind attempt against Laurel Valley in the district championship game.
“Our fight had to be bigger than theirs late in the game. They had No. 20 (Jocelyn Ollinger) who was just hitting shots left and right. Their offense was doing its best to fight. We just had those big free throws down the stretch that kept us in front. I’m proud of the girls and their performance tonight, definitely.”
The Rangers’ hot shooting gave the hosts the early advantage, as Forest Hills opened the first and third quarters making five of its first six shots, while going 3-for-4 to start the second.
Forest Hills began the second quarter on a 12-0 run that ballooned its two-point lead to 30-16. The Rangers then carried a five-point lead into halftime and got its advantage back up to 47-33 in the third, but the Lakers kept pace.
Ollinger, who led the Lakers with 23 points, drained five 3-pointers and scored nine points in the third. Olivia Kulyk also recorded nine of her 14 points in the fourth to help Mercyhurst cut the lead to 62-55.
“They were shooting the lights out at certain points,” Cecere said.
“(Ollinger) and a couple other girls had a bunch of shots go down. We didn’t see that in game film we watched. We had to switch up our defense a lot and sub out players. But Lexi (Henderson) gave us a spark before the fourth quarter, and we just went from there.”
Henderson, who matched Ollinger with five 3s, scored 13 points for the Rangers in the third quarter to help keep Forest Hills in front.
The sophomore was 4 of 5 from the field with three 3-pointers and 2-for-2 at the line in the frame.
“We just had to find a way to keep going,” Henderson said.
“We were getting our shots and making them count. The third quarter was definitely the biggest momentum swing for us. If we didn’t convert during that stretch, it would’ve been difficult towards the end. We just kept pushing and executed our game plan.”
The majority of Mercyhurst’s shots came from outside the paint, with the Lakers having trouble getting close looks at the basket. The Lakers began the fourth 1-for-7 shooting, which hindered their comeback efforts.
“I thought really couldn’t get anything inside,” Mercyhurst coach Dan Perfetto said. “We couldn’t get a true offensive balance, and I think that hurt us a little bit. They made adjustments and took that away from us, credit to them. It was a very hard-fought game.”
Addison Schirato was the third Ranger in double figures with 11 points. Lexi Koeck recorded nine points and seven rebounds.
Forest Hills (20-7) will meet District 7 fifth-place finisher Laurel (14-11) on Fridayat a site and time to be determined.
“We always talk about one game at a time,” Cecere said. “Right now, we’re focused on getting back to practice and getting ready for our next opponent.”
