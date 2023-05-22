SIDMAN – Forest Hills produced two runs in the bottom of the first inning on Monday in the District 6 Class 3A quarterfinal round.
Sophomore pitcher Avery Smiach made sure the margin stood in a 2-0 victory over Westmont Hilltop at G.H. Miller Field.
“Our bats came in clutch,” said Smiach, who picked up her 11th win of the season and helped the Rangers advance to the semifinals. “That’s what definitely won us the game, along with our defense. Our bats put us ahead and gave us that extra boost of energy.”
Fourth-seeded Forest Hills (17-3) will host eighth-seeded Philipsburg-Osceola (8-12) on Thursday. The Mounties upset top-seeded and previously undefeated Central Cambria (19-1) on Monday.
“We just have to know that we can do it,” said Smiach, who singled and scored in the first inning and doubled in the bottom of the sixth. “We can win. We just have to come with a lot of confidence and energy to get through the game.”
Smiach struck out seven and walked one batter in a three-hitter. She has 182 strikeouts in 93 innings pitched.
“Avery’s been strong all season,” Forest Hills coach Krista Hershberger said. “Two perfect games this year. She’s ready to play every game.”
Westmont Hilltop pitcher Zoey Lynch was nearly as effective. After giving up three hits and the game’s only runs in the top of the first, Lynch didn’t allow another hit until Smiach’s lead-off double in the sixth. She struck out three and walked one.
“I’m proud of our pitcher. We started out a little bit rocky. They got two runs on us, but she settled in,” Westmont Hilltop coach Dave Lynch said. “She kept us in the game and our defense played great behind her.
“We’ve run into their pitcher twice, and she is tough,” Coach Lynch said of Smiach. “She is a good player. That’s a really good team over there. Congrats to them.”
Smiach singled and catcher Mylee Gdula doubled her home in the first inning. Aislinn Myers had a run-scoring single as the Rangers’ 2-3-4 hitters delivered consecutive hits in the first.
“That was a huge start. I thought we’d capitalize a little bit more, but those still were the runs we needed,” Hershberger said.
Quinn Kuzmiak had two hits, including a triple, for Westmont Hilltop. Zailees Seda tripled in the third.
Both Hilltoppers triples came with one out, but Smiach and the Rangers defense ended each threat. They even thwarted a squeeze bunt attempt on a 1-to-2 putout at the plate.
“That definitely was a big play for us,” said Smiach, who threw to Gdula to get Kuzmiak out as she attempted to score from third on Liz Veranese’s bunt.
“It stopped their intensity, I think,” she said. “It slowed them down and let us bring out more energy and just keep going throughout the game.”
Defense was prevalent throughout the contest. Forest Hills had one error, and Westmont Hilltop didn’t commit an error.
“We knew our defense had to be tight and we couldn’t make mistakes,” Hershberger said. “We knew we had to be ready to play. The defense came out, and we told them we had to win every inning. Keeping them off the scoreboard was a big thing.”
