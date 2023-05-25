SIDMAN – Even when she has runners breathing down her neck, Forest Hills pitcher Avery Smiach shows the poise of a major-leaguer.
As her fourth-seeded Rangers hosted No. 8 Philipsburg-Osceola Thursday in the District 6 Class 3A semifinals, Smiach gave up a couple of hits but never let them multiply.
The sophomore righty struck out 15 as Forest Hills claimed a 2-0 victory to advance to the district title game for the first time in 20 years.
“We knew we just had to stay strong the whole way today and not let anything bother us,” said Smiach, who earned her 12th victory of the year and her second shutout of the postseason. “Everybody was locked in today.
“This has been our goal all season, and now we’re finally realizing it. We want a banner to hang up in our gym. We don’t have one yet.”
The victory for Forest Hills also sealed a bid into the state playoffs as the top two teams in Class 3A will advance to the PIAA tournament.
Smiach’s resilience was on display early as she was caught in an early jam.
After plunking batters in back-to-back pitches, Smiach opened the second inning with no outs and runners on second and third.
With potential scorers in play, the sophomore collected herself and struck out the next three batters she faced to get herself out of the jam and keep the Mounties scoreless.
“Avery comes out ready to play every single game,” Forest Hills coach Krista Hershberger said.
“She is a gamer. Pressure doesn’t get to her. She comes out and knows she has a job to do. She does her job every time she comes out on the mound.”
Smiach continued her run of dominance through the fourth and fifth innings as she struck out six consecutive batters faced.
While her efficiency in the circle was notable, Smiach put the Rangers ahead in the bottom of the fifth.
Grace Beyer and Morgan Gdula both singled, but with two outs and with her team desperate for a timely hit, Smiach delivered.
She crushed a grounder that hopped past first base and into the outfield, which allowed enough time for Beyer to score as the Rangers took a 1-0 lead.
“We had to get girls on base to try and get into scoring position,” Hershberger said.
“Whenever Avery came up, we knew this was our opportunity because we had speed with Grace (Beyer) at second. We just needed a hit in the outfield, and we got it.
“That gave us the run we needed.”
Smiach and the Ranger defense thwarted Philipsburg-Osceola’s best offensive opportunity in the sixth inning.
Maddy Hampton was walked to open the sixth inning, and after a bunt by Emily Gutskey moved her to second, she continued to third off a single into center field by Payton Barnett.
With the team in a jam, Forest Hills delivered.
Hampton was tagged out at home after Bizzarri grounded into a fielder’s choice, and with two outs, Smiach battled through a long at-bat with Mykenna Bryan and eventually earned the strikeout to keep the shutout entact.
“We couldn’t find those timely hits today,” Philipsburg-Osceola coach Steve Frank said. “We had opportunities, but we were shut down.”
Building off Smiach’s momentum, the Rangers kept their bats moving in the bottom half of the inning to add insurance to their lead.
On an 0-1 count, Aislinn Myers blasted a shot that cleared the center field wall to help solidify Forest Hills’ victory.
“I knew (Philipsburg-Osceola pitcher Alivia Bizzarri) was going to throw one to me inside,” Myers said.
“She’d been throwing inside to me all game. I knew I had to get ahead of it, and I was so hungry for that ball. I just took a chance and sent it.”
Philipsburg-Osceola made a last-ditch effort in the seventh inning.
Abby Vaux, who struck out twice in her earlier at bats, doubled as the Mounties’ dugout began to wake up.
Tasting the victory, Smiach doubled down and fanned the next three batters to close out the game and send the Rangers to the district title game.
“It’s just an amazing feeling,” Myers said. “We’re all so excited to finally get this opportunity. We’re hoping to make the most of it.”
Forest Hills will face the winner of Central and Juniata in the title game on Thursday at St. Francis University.
The time for opening pitch is to be announced.
