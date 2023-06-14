JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The 82nd Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions will open with the largest field in the event’s history, including returning champion Bryce Lewis and the inaugural Elite Amateur Golf Series (EAGS) winner Caleb Surratt.
The four-day event, which has players representing 12 countries, will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club.
“When we live in a smaller community, sometimes people look upon the Sunnehanna Amateur as a local event,” said John Yerger, Sunnehanna Amateur co-chairman. “It is a national event. It is an international event.
“We try to communicate that to people who live here and they look at you like, ‘What are you talking about?’ ”
The Sunnehanna Amateur is the first tournament on the 2023 Elite Amateur Golf Series schedule. EAGS had a successful debut in 2022.
“It’s been a major positive in its first year and I think you’re only going to see it grow,” Yerger said.
Six of the top-10 finishers in 2022’s Sunnehanna Amateur return, including Lewis of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and Surratt of Indian Trail, North Carolina, who tied for fourth. Both play at the University of Tennessee.
Maxwell Ford, the 2022 runner-up from Peachtree Corners, Georgia; Jackson Rivera (tied for fourth), of Rancho Santa Fe, California; Herman Sekne (ninth), of Oslo, Norway; and Aaron Du (10th), of Beijing, China, also return.
“The tournament is substantially bigger in a lot of ways than it ever has been,” Yerger said. “This tournament is all done by volunteers.”
The Sunnehanna course underwent significant renovations, which included work on nearly all of the bunkers, alterations on four fairways and the removal of a large tree on the eighth hole.
After weeks of dry weather, the forecast for the opening round includes a long stretch of rainy conditions.
“As long as we don’t have an inundation of rain or thunder and lightning, we’ll play golf in the rain,” Yerger said.
“Safety first. That’s the primary concern. We want a golf course that is in condition to allow people to play golf. We adapt to the conditions.
“We want to make it as fair a competition as we can make it. The primary concern is safety above all else.”
Surratt is 11th in the GolfWeek amateur golf men’s rankings. In addition to his strong showing at Sunnehanna, Surratt was runner-up in the U.S. Junior Amateur. He became the University of Tennessee’s first player to earn first-team All-American honors and was the Southeastern Conference (SEC) freshman of the year this spring.
His Volunteers teammate, Lewis, earned all-Southeast Region and second-team all-SEC honors as a junior.
Also in the Sunnehanna Amateur field is University of Virginia’s Ben James, a first-team All-American who was Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) freshman of the year and winner of the NCAA Division I Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award.
Lewis and James are tied for 23rd in the GolfWeek amateur golf men’s rankings.
Luke Clanton became the first Florida State University freshman to win a regional, shooting a 6-under in the NCAA Division I Morgan Hill Regional in California. Currently ranked 36th, he was a quarterfinalist in the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur.
“It’s the largest field in the tournament’s history,” Yerger said. “That’s a reflection of demand. There are a lot of very good players. We’ve made some exceptions to provide opportunities for players. We get a lot of requests.”
Forty-four former Sunnehanna Amateur players have won 96 majors, with 38 of those coming since 2000. A total of 188 former players have won 1,340 tournaments on the PGA Tour, and 41 Sunnehanna alums have won the NCAA individual crown.
Six former Sunnehanna Amateur champions have gone on to win a major championship.
“The players are getting younger. The field is getting younger,” Yerger said. “You have to identify the best players early.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
