CHICAGO – An 11-0 run by Loyola Chicago to open Friday’s game gave the Ramblers the cushion they needed as they topped St. Francis 69-56.
The Red Flash did not lead at all during the game, but did cut the lead to five points during the second quarter thanks to a 6-0 run with buckets from Filippa Goula, Destini Ward and Sam Miller.
St. Francis’ Layla Laws led both teams in scoring on Friday with 19 points. Aaliyah Moore led the Red Flash with nine boards and followed Laws’ scoring lead with 10 points.
The Ramblers’ Sophia Nolan notched 18 points while Maya Chandler added 12 more.
