SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – Slippery Rock opened up a 2-0 first-half advantage before adding three more goals in the second half to deal the Pitt-Johnstown women’s soccer team a 5-0 setback in Wednesday’s 2023 PSAC West opener.
The Mountain Cats slipped to 0-2-1 overall and 0-1 in conference play.
Morgan Sarver finished an assist from Ashlea Rea just 1:30 into the match to give Slippery Rock a quick lead. Sophia Palermo beat Pitt-Johnstown goalkeeper Parker Grimm with an unassisted goal in the 34th minute to put the Rock up 2-0 at halftime.
Slippery Rock got a goal from Sydney Patrick 16 minutes into the second half. Briona Rice finished a cross three minutes later to increase it to 4-0. The Rock added another goal in the 73rd minute to set the final at 5-0.
Grimm suffered the loss and slipped to 0-2-1 overall and 0-1 in the PSAC West after facing 37 Slippery Rock shots, making a career-high nine saves, and allowing five goals. Emma Morin played the final 17 minutes in goal for the Mountain Cats, saw six shots and made three saves.
Rock goalkeeper Leah Allman picked up her first shutout of the year and improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the PSAC West. She faced four Mountain Cat shots and made one save.
With the victory, Slippery Rock improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the PSAC West.
The Mountain Cats will host a PSAC West match against Gannon at 2 p.m. Saturday.
