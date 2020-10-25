Throughout his amateur and professional hockey career, Josh Piro learned the importance of a deep lineup.
The former Johnstown Chiefs forward and four-time Pennsylvania Cup champion at Bishop McCort Catholic High School in the 1990s, Piro knows a team's success often hinges on people looking out for one another and filling roles in the aftermath of injuries, illnesses or the unexpected.
This year, the COVID-19 pandemic was partially to blame for an unfortunate situation that prevented Piro from being in Johnstown for the 11th annual Slapshot Cup Tournament.
As the creator and director of the popular adult hockey event, Piro had been on hand for a decade of Slapshot Cup events. He and his father Dave Piro are among a dedicated group that helped a small tournament evolve into a three-day event annually bringing dozens of teams and hundreds of players of all ages to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
But 2020 is, well, 2020.
Josh Piro, who now works and resides in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, was stuck north of the border for this Slapshot Cup Tournament scheduled from Friday through Sunday.
"My passport expired when COVID-19 hit and I had to apply for a new one through the mail and it still has not been processed," Josh Piro said during a telephone interview from Canada. "Long story short, I could not come home for the tournament."
This year, 22 teams and approximately 350 players in four divisions skated in the Slapshot Cup Tournament. Divisions were classified by age: 21-and-over; 35-and-over; 50-and-over; and 60-and-over. In past years, there have been women's and international teams, but Piro said the COVID-19 pandemic limited the field a bit in 2020.
"So many people have really stepped up," Josh Piro said. "My dad has done an incredible job and really took the bull by the horns when it was looking like my passport wasn't going to be done in time.
"A lot of people come together and contribute to make the tournament a success year after year, but with the COVID-19 challenges and me not physically being there this year, the way the community, the volunteers and the staff has stepped up has been phenomenal."
