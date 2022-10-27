The Slapshot Cup Tournament began in October 2010 as a way for the region’s hockey fans to fill a void left by the then-recent departure of the Johnstown Chiefs ECHL franchise.
The tournament brought together hundreds of players in multiple age groups and was played at two different sites.
The event, founded by former Chiefs and Bishop McCort Catholic standout forward Josh Piro, has evolved into a fall mainstay at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The 13th annual Slapshot Cup will welcome 600 players to the War Memorial over two weekends. Play will begin on Friday and the first round will run through Sunday.
The event has grown so large that a second round of play will resume next weekend.
A total of 68 games will be played at the War Memorial – 34 contests set on Oct. 28-29-30 and an additional 34 games scheduled on Nov. 4-5-6.
“This is the first year we are doing two weekends,” Piro said. “We have 40 teams coming in. It made the most sense to break it up into two 20-team weekends. We continue to grow since we started in 2010. The tournament is as big as it’s ever been.”
Josh Piro has worked and resided in Canada for several years. He organizes the tournament from across the border and receives plenty of assistance from his father, David Piro, of Johnstown.
“We have created a ton of excitement,” said David Piro, a tournament director. “We expect 300 players each weekend, so that will be 600 players this year.
“We have 12 new teams, including three from Michigan,” David Piro added. “We have some teams from in and around the Pittsburgh area. This is the second year for the women’s division and the third or fourth year for the 60-and-over division. We had to turn teams away.”
Five divisions will compete, including Age 21-and-over, Age 35-and-over, Age 50-and-over, Age 60-and-over and a women’s division.
Through the years, the Slapshot Cup event has had support from the community as well as the Johnstown Tomahawks of the North American Hockey League.
The tournament forged ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic challenges in 2020 and 2021.
It’s been held amid the excitement of the Kraft Hockeyville USA year.
Hockey figures such as former Pittsburgh Penguin Tyler Kennedy and Dave Hanson of the Johnstown Jets and “Slap Shot” Hanson Brothers fame have participated in past Slapshot Cup tournaments.
The Slapshot Cup once honored a group of former professional hockey players from the Chiefs, Jets and Wings eras who made Johnstown their home after hockey.
Another year, the Slapshot Cup supported breast cancer survivor Marla Kelley, a tournament organizer.
Former Johnstown Jets and Chiefs newspaper beat writers were spotlighted at center ice at one opening day game.
A Johnstown Chiefs alumni team regularly has made its presence felt during Slapshot Cup week.
This year, Piro said the tournament will remember Sherry Cole, the former Johnstown Tomahawks office manager who died at age 56 in December. In her roles with the Tomahawks and the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce, Cole helped the Slapshot Cup grow.
“This year is definitely going to feel different without Sherry,” Josh Piro said. “Not only for what she did for the tournament, which was insurmountable, but for what she did for the community and being the woman that she was. We all miss her very much.
“It will feel surreal being at the rink and not having her there. She was such a big part of us.”
