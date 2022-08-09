EBENSBURG – The end of the 2022 wrestling season took Max Murin to a place he had never been mentally.
The Central Cambria graduate had just lost in the NCAA tournament’s blood round for the third time in his career.
Each time he has wrestled on the biggest stage, he’s fallen one victory shy of becoming an All-American. Although he was named an All-American after the 2020 event was wiped out by COVID-19, the Iowa Hawkeye has never stepped on the podium as one of the top eight wrestlers in his weight class.
“I think it was the first time in my life I questioned if I wanted to wrestle the following year,” Murin said of his feelings following 8-1 loss to Appalachian State’s John Milner in Detroit.
“It was hard. It took some soul-searching and a couple months before I really decided this is something I love to do and I’m ready to come back and contend for a national title.”
‘One of the toughest’: Division I wrestling features an incredibly grueling season.
Competitors go through a daily grind of running, lifting weights and pushing their bodies to their physical limits in practice and competitions, often while maintaining unnaturally low body weights for five consecutive months.
Murin wondered if he was up to the challenge of a sixth season of such extremes. Like many others, he had the option of an extended career because he redshirted his first year in Iowa City and was granted an extra year in response to the COVID-canceled season.
Iowa coach Tom Brands, who is known almost as much for the toughness that he demands of his wrestlers as the Olympic and NCAA titles that he has won as a competitor and coach, said Murin took a mature and healthy look at where he was and what he wants for his future.
“It’s not the suck-your-thumb approach. He does not feel sorry for himself,” Brands said in a telephone interview.
“He is a hardcore guy. He’s one of the toughest guys, from a stick-your-nose-in-there point of view, that I’ve coached. He doesn’t shirk a task. He handles the owwies in the sport as well as anybody. I have a lot of respect for him.
“At the same time, I feel that pain for him. When he lost that match in the round of 12, he didn’t forsake his teammates.
“He was there in the arena, but he didn’t talk much. It was painful for him – a lot of pain and a lot of reflection.”
‘A cookie isn’t the difference’: Brands and his twin brother Terry, the Hawkeyes’ assistant, helped convince Murin, who has already graduated with a degree in criminology, to return and work on his master’s in sports management.
“I had really good talks with Tom and Terry Brands,” Murin said before conducting a clinic at his alma mater in Ebensburg.
“They really helped me over the past couple months get back into it.”
Murin can be too hard on himself, according to Tom Brands.
“I remember Terry and I had a pretty intimate conversation with him,” the head coach said.
“The one that may have put him over the edge wasn’t a rah-rah type of speech, it was from the forgiveness angle.
“It’s almost like he’s OCD to the point where (he thinks), ‘If I eat a bite of a cookie, I’m going to pay for it on the mat.’ A cookie isn’t the difference between a national title or not. Sometimes you need that reward, that little bit of relaxation.”
Eyes on a title: As tantalizingly close as Murin has come to making the podium at the NCAA tournament, that isn’t his goal.
“I want to win a national title,” he said. “I haven’t All-Americaned yet, but I want to be on top of the podium, not just stepping on it.”
That will be a tall order, as Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis will be in Murin’s 149-pound weight class seeking a fourth NCAA title.
Diakomihalis and Murin’s 125-pound Iowa teammate, Spencer Lee, could become just the fifth and sixth wrestlers to win four championships.
Murin’s head coach loves the fact that he’s looking to win a title, not just hoping to finish in the top eight.
“He’s had some big wins in big situations,” Brands said.
“We know he can handle the big-time environment. Yianni is a clear favorite, a consensus favorite, but it doesn’t matter.
“We know what our guy’s capable of. He’s going to have to perform, but it’s going to be doable. It’s especially doable if he has that kind of mindset.”
Murin takes a simple approach.
“It’s Division I college wrestling, so every weight class is going to be super tough,” he said. “You have to beat the best to be the best. I have been saying that ever since I was a little kid.”
Murin has gone 69-26 during his college career, including a 14-5 mark last season. He entered the NCAA tournament as the No. 8 seed and dropped a 6-3 match to Diakomihalis in the quarterfinals, then fell to the sixth-seeded Milner.
Two of last season’s losses came to 2021 NCAA runner-up Sammy Sasso, of Ohio State, who beat Murin 3-2 in a dual and 3-1 in the Big Ten tournament.
“I’m right there,” Murin said. “I’ve beaten some of the best guys in the country. I lost close matches to some of the best guys in the country. It’s just little things at this point – I need to finish my leg attacks and some mentality stuff. I know I can win, and I know that I’m more than capable of winning it. I just need to take it day by day, stay healthy and get better every day. I’ve been saying the same thing since I was a freshman in high school.”
He credits the Brands brothers with helping him regain that focus.
“I had a lot of long talks with them, just kind of figuring out how to move on following the season,” Murin said. “They’re awesome guys. They’re super down-to-earth guys. They helped me not just with wrestling, but with life and becoming a better human being every single day.”
Murin’s return will help bolster the Iowa lineup after the Hawkeyes finished third in the NCAA tournament in March, well behind champion Penn State and runner-up Michigan.
Lee’s return should help Iowa close the gap, and Murin knows that he can also play a critical role in pursuit of a championship.
“We have a really good team again, probably will be ranked top-two in the country,” he said.
“I’m going to have to step up and a lot of my teammates are going to have to step up to win a national title.”
Future in the sport: Murin knows that at some point his wrestling career will end, but he’s not sure when that day will come. After his final collegiate season, he’ll decide if he wants to compete in freestyle in pursuit of spots on world and Olympic teams.
“I’ve been wrestling my whole life, so I think it’s going to be hard to hang up the shoes,” he said.
When that day eventually comes, Murin hopes to take on a different role in the sport that has made such a big impact on his life.
“I’ve done probably 20 camps this year,” he said. “I’ve been coaching a lot. It’s fun. I really do like it. There’s a good probability I’ll go into coaching after I’m done competing.”
Tom Brands expects Murin to thrive in that role.
“Every year we graduate guys that are great potential coaches. He’s one of the best we’ve got,” the head coach said. “He’s a popular teammate, great leader. He’s one of our best guys in the summer when we run our camps.
“I know some of the people that have hired him rave about him. I know what I see in our own camps. He’s as good as they come.”
