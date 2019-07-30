Martella’s Pharmacy is accustomed to spending nights at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point throughout AAABA Tournament week.
Playing under the lights in front of the big crowds at the Point is the norm for manager Jesse Cooper and his players who on Tuesday completed a series comeback and earned what might be the most difficult trip to the big stage during more than a half decade of success.
Behind Joel Colledge’s two-hit, complete-game shutout, Martella’s beat regular-season champion Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 5-0 in Game 5 of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League championship series for the Pharmacy’s sixth consecutive league playoff crown and fourth in a row over PCCA. Martella’s won the final two games in the best-of-5 series.
“Joel stepped up,” Cooper said as the storied franchise prepares for its 11th straight AAABA Tournament and first ever as defending tourney champion. “After (Monday) night’s huddle, after we tied this thing 2-2, he looked at me and said, ‘I want the baseball.’ I wasn’t sure how far he was going to go because he just pitched four nights ago. He was efficient all night and kept his pitch count low. He was throwing strikes early in counts and that was big for him.
“He showed unselfishness. He showed trust. He showed an absolute will to just go and win a game.”
In fact, Colledge originally wasn’t supposed to be at the Point on Tuesday. The Pitt-Johnstown rising junior from Everett previously had set a beach vacation and was to leave town the same day as Game 5.
“He was going to the beach, leaving (Tuesday), but he stayed,” Cooper said. “Very unselfish.”
Colledge allowed singles by Paul Carpenter’s Ben Maudie in the first and his UPJ teammate Jason Beranek in the second. He struck out six and walked four while throwing 117 pitches.
The 6-foot-4 left-hander retired the final 10 batters he faced. He also sat down seven straight from the fourth until a one-out walk in the sixth.
“There was a lot of pressure,” said Colledge, the league’s Pete Vuckovich Award winner. “I was nervous at the beginning of the game. I was trying to get six (innings) because I’m on short rest, three days rest, and I threw 118 pitches the other day. I felt good. ‘Let me keep going.’
“I was just letting them put the ball in play and my fielders did a great job.”
Martella’s started hot at the plate as leadoff batter Drew Frear doubled off the screen. Dylan Gearhart and Jack Oberdorf followed with singles, the second driving in a run.
“There was a lot of momentum and a lot of adrenaline in this game,” Frear said. “Everybody was pretty tense to start off. Once you get that first run on the board everybody starts to loosen up and we started to play like ourselves.”
A double play and ground out enabled Paul Carpenter starter Nate Davis to limit the damage to one run.
“They got momentum but we had an opportunity to bounce right back and we didn’t,” Paul Carpenter GM-assistant coach Tayler Sheriff said. “We had an opportunity and we didn’t take advantage of it.”
Paul Carpenter had runners on second and third with one out in the bottom of the first, but Colledge ended the threat.
Martella’s added three runs in the fifth, an inning highlighted by Andrew Pasko’s double, Frear’s bases-loaded walk and four fielder’s choice plays.
The Pharmacy made it 5-0 in the seventh as Jake Ansell walked, advanced two bases on an errant pick-off attempt and scored on a Frear sacrifice fly.
“I’m so proud of this team. We’ve fought through so much adversity this year,” said Frear, referring to a string of injuries and college commitments that decimated the lineup all summer. “Coming out and winning this game was so fulfilling. It all came together in this one game.”
Paul Carpenter will play the day games at the Point during AAABA Tournament week.
“We told them there are bigger things to play for,” Sheriff said. “All of these guys, they’re hanging their heads but all of our guys have much bigger things to play for than the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League, I can promise you that.
“We have a lot more to play for next week. Then, these guys are going to go back to school in three weeks and they’ll have a lot more things to play for. I’ll just leave it at that.”
