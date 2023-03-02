Bedford junior Leah Shackley leads area athletes with two No. 1 seeds heading into this weekend’s District 6 Class 2A swimming and diving championships.
Shackley, a 2022 PIAA Class 2A gold medalist in the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard butterfly, has the top times in the same events. The PIAA 100 backstroke record holder has a seeded time of 52.85 seconds in the event, which is 5.13 ticks quicker than the second-best time. Shackley clocked a 52.42 in the 2022 PIAA meet. She has a seeded time of 53.39 in the 100 butterfly.
The Central Cambria boys will be seeking their fourth straight district team title on Friday and Saturday at Penn State University’s McCoy Natatorium. All three of their relay teams have the best seed times before the two-day event.
Freshman Ethan Haycisak and seniors Cody Roberts, Hunter McMullen and Aiden Wandel have a seeded time of 1:48.64 in the 200 medley relay. Roberts, sophomore Alex Burns, McMullen and Wandel make up the 200 free relay with a seed time of 1:37.58. Roberts, Burns, McMullen and Wandel have a 3:40.18 seed time in the 400 free relay.
McMullen is the No. 1 seed in the 50 freestyle (22.77) and 100 backstroke (58.55). Wandel has the best seeded time of 1:04.61 in the 100 breaststroke.
The district champion in each event secures a spot at the PIAA championships on March 15-16 at Bucknell University.
Central Cambria senior Ava Monborne, sophomore Lindsey Hodge, senior Laila Ashurst and senior Jensen Westrick have the best 200 free relay seeded time of 1:47.06.
Westrick, a 2021 district champion in the 100 butterfly, is the top seed in the 200 individual medley (2:18.77) and she is seeded second in the 100 freestyle behind Westmont Hilltop junior Sasha Innis (55.54). Innis, who won 2022 District 6 titles in the 50 and 100 free, also holds the best time in the 50 freestyle (25.2).
Blacklick Valley junior Noah Marsinko, a two-time District 6 champion in the 500 free, is the top seed in the 100 free (50.66) and 200 individual medley (2:07.66).
Other area individual swimmers with second seeds are Central Cambria freshman Ethan Haycisak (500 free), Roberts (100 free) and Wandel (200 IM); Greater Johnstown sophomore Jadyn Oswalt (500 free); Richland junior Aiden Culp (100 back); and Somerset senior Carly Richard (50 free).
