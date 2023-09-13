AKRON, Ohio – Andres Alvarez hit his eighth home run of the season in a six-run top of the fifth inning on Wednesday night at Canal Park as the Altoona Curve defeated the RubberDucks 7-5 to earn their seventh straight win.
Altoona scored the game’s first run on an RBI groundout by Jackson Glenn in the third inning. After Akron drew even in the bottom of the third, the Curve broke the game open with a six-run frame against the RubberDucks bullpen in the fifth.
Alvarez started the rally with a solo homer before Altoona loaded the bases with a pair of walks and a single from Glenn to set up Tsung-Che Cheng. Cheng reached on a sharp groundball to the second baseman and scooted to second base when the ball trickled into shallow right field, scoring a pair of Curve baserunners. After another walk and a strikeout, Jase Bowen knocked a two-run double to extend the lead. Altoona put the cherry on top of the six-run inning with a run-scoring single from Mike Jarvis.
Sean Sullivan went five innings in his final start of the season, allowing just one run on three hits. After a leadoff walk to begin the game, Sullivan set down 10 straight batters. Sullivan issued three walks and struck out three on 90 pitches, 53 for strikes. The 22-year-old right-hander stranded the bases loaded in his fifth and final inning on the mound. Sullivan has allowed two runs or fewer in 13 of 21 starts with the Curve this season.
The RubberDucks rallied for four runs across the seventh and eighth innings. Valentin Linarez made his Double-A debut for Altoona on the mound in the seventh and allowed two runs on two hits while recording just one out. Juan Brito knocked a two-run single after a hit batter and a walk from Linarez. Oliver Garcia then entered in relief and needed one pitch to get out of the inning, as Chase DeLauter flew out to Lolo Sanchez in right field and Sanchez threw out Petey Halpin at the plate.
Tahnaj Thomas entered for the eighth inning and surrendered two more runs on three hits to make it a 7-5 game, but Thomas got the final three outs in the ninth to get out of the game and earn his third save of the season. Carter Bins set a season high with three walks in the win. Altoona has won seven consecutive games, its longest winning streak since 2021.
The Curve continue their series with the Akron RubberDucks on Thursday night. Altoona sends left-hander Nick Dombkowski to the mound against Akron right-hander Hunter Stanley.
