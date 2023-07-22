ORANGE, Conn. – Facing a three-run deficit in the bottom of the sixth inning, the West Suburban 14-under softball team erupted for six runs to prevail 6-3 over Delaware in the Junior League East Region tournament on Saturday morning.
In the sixth, leadoff batter Alea Ladika drew a walk and scored on Cali Lynch's triple. Winning pitcher Kristin Stiles doubled and drove in two runs. Addy Dunbar provided two hits. Ladika stole a base and doubled. Eight different Red Rage batters contributed at least one hit.
West Suburban, the two-time defending state champions, is 2-1 in Pool A made up of Mid-Atlantic squads.
Stiles struck out nine batters and walked two over seven innings. Stiles allowed three earned runs and scattered nine hits. She tossed 79 of her 119 pitches for strikes.
Both teams finished with nine hits.
Delaware scored single runs in the second, third and sixth innings.
West Suburban meets New York at 9 a.m. Saturday.
