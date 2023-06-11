Andrew Friend and J.J. Zimmer each carded a 66 Sunday at Sunnehanna Country Club as they led a group of six qualifiers to this week’s Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions.
Friend played a bogey-free round, highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 No. 11. Friend also recorded birdies on Nos. 8 and 11. Zimmer’s round saw just one bogey – No. 17 – against birdies on Nos. 1, 3, 4, 11 and 15.
Adam Horn and Matthew Barnes each shot a 67 as they tied for third, while Karl Frisk and Gregor Meyer both posted a 68.
The tournament is slated to begin Wednesday and play through Saturday at the Westmont course.
Defending Sunnehanna Amateur champion Bryce Lewis and Elite Amateur Golf Series champion Caleb Surratt are slated to return to the tournament. Six of the Amateur’s top 10 finishers from 2022 are among those committed to play this year.
