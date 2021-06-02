PORTAGE – Six Portage Area High School seniors announced their plans to continue their academic and athletic careers on Wednesday.
Kylie Burger, Mount Aloysius volleyball
After leading the Mustangs with 149 kills in 2020, the middle hitter will take her talents to nearby Mount Aloysius College, a NCAA Division III member in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference. A family connection helped attract her to the Cresson campus.
“I mainly looked at the Mount because my family all went there, my sister and my grandma," Burger said. "I was looking for a good nursing school. They have a really good program. I just really like the campus and the environment.”
Burger added 43 digs, 18 aces and 14 blocks in 2020 for the Mustangs, who advanced to the District 6 playoffs.
“It’s something you love to do and you want to do it forever," Burger said of continuing her volleyball career. "She (coach Brianna Baker) just makes you feel like family and it’s such a caring environment.”
Burger is a member of the National Honor Society and within the top 20 of her class.
Burger is the daughter of Michael and Debbie Burger, of Portage.
Jackson Kozlovac, Mount Aloysius baseball
Kozlovac was recruited as a catcher for the Mounties. He hit .377 this past spring while adding 33 runs, six doubles, one triple, four home runs, 13 RBIs, nine stolen bases and a .704 slugging percentage. Kozlovac led the WestPAC in home runs as the Mustangs won the 2021 title, earning a spot on the all-league team.
“I went up there for a visit in February. (Assistant) Coach (Pat) Gully took me on a tour and made me feel comfortable," Kozlovac said. "I felt really welcomed there. After talking with (head) Coach (Kevin) Kime, it just sealed the deal.”
Kozlovac, a cyber security and digital forensics major, played travel ball with US Elite. He chose Mount Aloysius over Frostburg State and Slippery Rock.
“Their work ethic and dedication to the sport is the key to their success and moving on and getting an opportunity to play," Portage baseball coach Larry McCabe said of Kozlovac and Joshua Morgan. "I couldn’t be more proud of them. They’re great leaders, great captains.”
Kozlovac, a member of National Honor Society, also was on the football team at Portage.
Kozlovac, who also went 6-2 and struck out 53 batters in 41 innings this past spring, is the son of Donny and Amanda Kozlovac, of Portage.
Lane Macy, Chatham cross country and track and field
A future architecture and immersive media major, Macy was driven to run on the next level. Chatham is an NCAA Division III program that competes in the Presidents' Athletic Conference under the tutelage of Erin Gale.
“Every since I was probably in seventh grade when I first started track, I knew I always wanted to do it for as long as I could," Macy said. "I went to Chatham, and I talked to the coaches and I instantly fell in love with it out there. t’s a beautiful campus. Whenever I went there, the team and the coach was very welcoming. I can’t wait to run there for the next four years.”
Macy qualified for the 2019 PIAA Class 2A cross country meet. He also helped the track and field team win the 2019 WestPAC title. Macy was also a member of the forensics team, where he was a three-time national qualifier and two-time regional and district champion.
Macy is the son of Shawn and Jenette Macy, of Portage.
Demetri Miller, Pitt-Johnstown track and field
After earning a sixth-place medal in triple jump at the 2021 PIAA Class 2A meet, Miller will stay close to home in college.
“It was a roller coaster choosing," Miller said. "Tiffin University was my second choice. I have former teammates there (Portage grad Tyler Spaid at Pitt-Johnstown) so I feel like I’d fit in quickly."
Miller will major in information science at Pitt-Johnstown. He was the 2021 District 6 Class 2A and WestPAC champion in the triple jump, setting a new school record in the process. Miller was a starter on the basketball team that won the program's first District 6 title this year and advanced to the PIAA Class 2A semifinals.
Pitt-Johnstown is led by coach Carl Keifer.
“I lost junior year, which is mainly the scouting year for colleges," Miller said. "At the beginning of senior year, they (Pitt-Johnstown) came to an official meet and they saw me jump. I got a contact card and that’s where the story begins.”
Miller is the son of Robert and Amy Bagby, of Portage.
Joshua Morgan, Mount Aloysius baseball
A first baseman and pitcher on the baseball team, Morgan will join Kozlovac on the Mounties' squad.
“It was close to home. One of my closest friends was going there (Kozlovac) so it means a lot just to be able to play with him after high school and stay with him throughout my college experience," Morgan said. “I love baseball. It’s my favorite sport and it’s just everything to me.”
Morgan, a criminology major, hit .392 with 32 RBIs, 29 runs, 20 runs, three doubles, one triple and one home run in 2021 as an all-WestPAC selection. He went 6-1 on the mound with a 2.06 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 34 innings as a senior. He was also a member of the football team, the 2019 WestPAC champions.
Morgan is the son of John and Pam Morgan, of Portage.
Megan Semanchik, Mount Aloysius volleyball
After compiling 159 digs, 107 kills and 22 aces as a senior, Semanchik will continue her volleyball career at nearby Mount Aloysius.
“Whenever I went to the Mount and toured, I just knew that that was the place for me," Semanchik said. "It had a small-town feel like Portage, and it was close enough to home where I could be close to my family, which is really important to me. The small-town feel up at the Mount was very important to me and made me feel that they cared a lot about what we were doing."
Semanchik will major in business administration. She is also a member of National Honor Society, Students Against Destructive Decisions and Remembering Adam Club. She is secretary of student council and a member of the prom and yearbook committees. Semanchik also competed on the track and field team.
Semanchik is the daughter of Travis and Colette Semanchik, of Portage.
