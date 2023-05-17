NORTH BOSTON, N.Y. – On Tuesday, the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) released its annual postseason all-league awards for baseball.
Mount Aloysius had seven selections, including Tyler Quade and North Star graduate Tyler Suder, who were both named to the first team.
Quade was a dual selection, being named to the first team as an outfielder and third team as a pitcher. This was his second selection to the all-conference teams after earning first-team recognition in 2022 as well as sweeping the major awards. In 2023, Quade split time between the outfield and the mound. He led the Mounties with 62 innings pitched, tossing three complete games and finishing with a 5-5 record and 63 strikeouts. At the plate, he finished second nationally in batting average with a .496 clip. Quade also led the AMCC, hitting over .025 points higher than the second-highest player in the league. He ranked in the AMCC top five in doubles, triples, total bases, stolen bases, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. He also led the league in hits with 69.
Suder was also named to the first team for the second consecutive season at shortstop. Suder was a mainstay at the top of the Mounties lineup, starting in 36 games and batting leadoff. He had the best season of his career, batting .397 with 60 total hits, 17 of them going for extra bases. Suder also produced career highs in on-base percentage (.462), slugging percentage (.550) and RBIs (28). He also carried a .930 fielding percentage at the shortstop position.
Earning his first career all-conference recognition at pitcher is Westmont Hilltop graduate Chris Hasse on the second team. Hasse almost doubled his innings in 2023, tossing a career-high 52 1/3, including all seven starts of his career. He finished the season with a 2-4 record, a 5.50 ERA, and he also picked up two saves. He made 15 appearances, which was also a new career high.
Another second-team selection was second baseman Ryan Lynn. Lynn ranked fourth on the team in batting average (.302). He started 36 games for the Mounties, with a couple appearances coming at third base. Lynn added some much-needed pop to the Mounties lineup, tying for the team lead in RBIs with 32 and finishing second on the team with six home runs, both of which were career highs. He was selected in 2021 as the AMCC second-team shortstop while at La Roche University.
Joshua Brown made his second career appearance on the all-conference teams as a second-team outfielder. He was a third-team selection in 2022. Brown continued his positive career trajectory, raising all of his averages from 2022. He finished with a .333 average, .451 on-base percentage .504 slugging percentage, and also set career highs in home runs (3) and stolen bases (14). Brown had a 93% success rate on the base paths, only being thrown out one time all season. In addition to his offense, he robbed multiple home runs.
Aidan Bell rounds out the all-conference selections for the Mounties as a third-team first baseman. Bell ranked 11th overall in the conference with a .382 batting average, while slugging .676 and ranking eighth. He also belted both of his home runs in conference play, while driving in 10 RBIs in 10 games. The first baseman ends his career with eight home runs, 69 RBIs and a .318 batting average.
Bell, Lynn and Suder have all graduated.
Alfred State picked up three of the major awards, including player of the year (Nick Serce), pitcher of the year (Christopher Mattoon) and coach of the year. Pitt-Greensburg's James Domer was selected as the conference's newcomer of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.