Garrett Engle emerged from a field of 105 golfers to take the top spot in a qualifying event for the Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions on Sunday.
Engle shot a 4-under 66 at the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club Course to lead a group of six players to qualify for the 69th Amateur that begins on Wednesday.
Also qualifying are Ethan Snyder, Tanner Grzegorczyk, Sean Butscher and Rij Patel, all at 3-under; and Karl Frisk, who advanced from among a group of five golfers at 2-under.
Four-time City Golf champion Derek Hayes tied for 16th at even-par 70.
United High School graduate Brock Matava, who advanced through the 2021 qualifier to play in the Sunnehanna Amateur, shot a 1-over 71 to tie for 23rd on Sunday.
Johnstown’s Paul Pentz shot an 85.
