Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.