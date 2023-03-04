Six area wrestlers reached the semifinals of their respective brackets during Saturday’s sessions of the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Tournament at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Five Bishop McCort Catholic wrestlers will compete in semifinal-round matches on Sunday after posting quarterfinal victories Saturday. Greater Johnstown’s Sayona Harris-Haye was the only area competitor to get to the semifinals on the girls side, pinning Gettysburg’s Alyssa Vaughn in their quarterfinal bout.
Bishop McCort’s Keegan Bassett reached the semifinals at 89 with a technical-fall victory over Berks Catholic’s Tyden Shuman, ending the match with a 16-1 lead at the 2:21 mark. Austin Carfley’s 3-0 decision over Izaya Schickley (Halifax) put the Crimson Crushers grappler into the semis at 103.
At 140, Melvin Miller picked up a 14-3 major-decision victory over Franklin Regional’s Max Firestine to advance from the quarterfinals. A 3-0 decision victory by the C.J. Pensiero over Malvern Prep’s Chase Hetrick put him in the 157-pound semifinals.
At 172, Marquez Golden decisioned Reynolds’ Colton Tupper 8-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.