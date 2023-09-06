Six Bishop McCort Catholic wrestlers will compete in the True Power 2023 event held by PA Power Wrestling.
The undercard starts at 4 p.m. Sept. 23 at Alvernia University in Reading.
Crimson Crushers Eli Herring and Owen McMullen will grapple for Team Green in the undercard. Bishop McCort's Bo Bassett, Sam Herring, Devon Magro and Melvin Miller are scheduled to participate in the all-star card. Bassett and Magro are on Team Green. Herring and Miller are on Team Black.
Eli Herring, an eighth-grade student, will compete against Montgomery's Gabe Oberheim. Herring earned a spot on this year's Pan American Championships 15-under team at 44 kilograms. Herring will compete in Panama City, Panama, on Nov. 23-26.
At 157, McMullen, a sophomore, will meet Quakertown junior Gavin Carroll. McMullen went 16-11 in 2022-23. Carroll is 54-19 after going 24-5 as a sophomore as a 2023 PIAA Class 3A state qualifier.
Bassett, a sophomore, meets Council Rock North junior Eren Sement in the 132-pound bout. Bassett went 18-0 in 2022-23. The 2022 Super 32 and 2021 17-under freestyle world champ will battle a University of Pennsylvania commit. Sement has an 83-10 mark, which includes a 42-4 record in 2022-23. He earned bronze medals at the 2022 and 2023 PIAA Class 3A championships.
Magro, a junior, will battle Bishop McDevitt Catholic junior Ryan Lawler at 157. Magro is 39-9 overall after going 27-5 in 2022-23. Lawler is 70-18 after recording a 38-9 mark in 2022-23. He took fourth place at the 2023 PIAA Class 2A championships.
Sam Herring, a sophomore, is slated to meet Canon-McMillan senior Andrew Binni at 135. Herring went 15-3 in 2022-23. He was on the 2023 Greco-Roman world team after winning a 2022 Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling title. Binni has a 98-26 record, which includes a 45-6 mark in 2022-23. He was a 2023 PIAA Class 3A runner-up and is committed to Navy.
Miller, a freshman, battles Faith Christian Academy junior Chase Hontz at 152. Miller won a 2023 16-under freestyle title in Fargo and finished third in Greco-Roman. He won a 2023 PJW crown. Hontz is 70-20 after he went 39-10 in 2022-23. He earned a 2023 PIAA Class 2A bronze medal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.