ERIE, Pa. – Six Bishop McCort Catholic junior high wrestlers won gold at the Keystone State Championships to highlight the region's top performers on Saturday at Erie Insurance Arena.
Bishop McCort's Bo Bassett (117 pounds), Jackson Butler (140), Jax Forrest (132), Eli Herring (82), Sam Herring (124) and Owen McMullen (157) and United's Josef Garshnick (102) won titles.
Bassett, the only eight-time Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling champion in state history, earned a 23-8 technical fall over Scranton's Michael Turi. Butler prevailed 2-0 in sudden victory to edge Frazier's Jonah Erdely. Forrest topped Montoursville's Gage Wentzel by injury forfeit. Eli Herring pinned Hempfield Area's Nico Kapusta in 2:22. Sam Herring defeated Kennett's Blake Boyer 4-1. McMullen won by fall in 43 seconds over Norwin's Nick Puskar. Garshnick topped Fairfield's Gavin Green 6-0 in the finals.
Bishop McCort's Austin Carfley (92) and Josh Spontak (112) finished in second place. Carfley lost 2-0 to Max Tancini, and Spontak dropped a 10-6 decision to Council Rock North's Pierce Kane.
Bedford's Kross Cassidy (117) and Chestnut Ridge's Dominic Deputy (92) came in third place. Bishop McCort's C.J. Pensiero (124) and Jake Yatsky (212) took fourth place.
Greater Johnstown's Sayona Harris-Haye pinned North Allegheny's Sophia Folks in 3:31 to earn the 135-pound junior high title. Harris-Haye also won by fall over Northwestern's Lila Weaver (2:16) and Norwin's Josephine Dollman (3:36).
Bishop McCort's Keegan Bassett (85) and Chestnut Ridge's Kooper Deputy (70) earned titles in the 11-12 division. Bishop McCort's Marquez Gordon finished as runner-up. Bishop McCort's Stefan Matteo Noronha, North Star's Brady Meyers and Rockwood's Dawson Shaffer took third place. Berlin Brothersvalley's Carter Durst was a fourth-place finisher.
In the boys 9-10 bracket, Penn Cambria's (50) Carter Hardy won gold. Chestnut Ridge's Carter Ickes (65) finished in third.
Chestnut Ridge's Kohyn Deputy (45) and Forest Hills' Bronsyn Baxter (75) won titles in the 8-and-under bracket. Bishop McCort's Ryder Ascherl (60) and Chestnut Ridge's Grant Lazor (65) came in second place.
In the boys 6-and-under division, Young Guns' Jace Strittmatter defeated Baldwin's Cole Fitzwilliam 7-3 at 41. Forest Hills' David Knepper came in second place at 51, and Somerset's Camden Keith (61) finished in fourth place.
In the girls 11-12 bracket, North Star's Laikyn Paxton (145) came in third place. Somerset's Adalyn Boburchock (115) finished in fourth place.
Richland's Giada Croteau (63) came in third place in the 9-10 division.
In the 8-and-under bracket, Richland's Nadia Croteau (60) finished in second place. Holy Name's Journey Strittmatter (45) came in third place.
