Six players representing high school and college level baseball teams, as well as a standout performer in the AAABA Tournament, earned monthly nominations for the annual Point Stadium Award.
The monthly winners selected by the Point Stadium Award Committee included:
March – Dylan Broderick, Pitt-Johnstown. Broderick had a pinch-hit grand slam in the top of the seventh as the Mountain Cats broke a 5-all tie and beat Salem University 9-5 in Game 2 of a doubleheader on March 20.
April – Jonah Snowberger, Central High School. A left-handed pitcher, Snowberger tossed a one-hitter while striking out 15 batters and walking only one in a 10-0, seven-inning victory over Bishop McCort Catholic. Snowberger had a no-hitter for 5 1/3 innings and finished with 100 pitches thrown, including 70 strikes. At the plate, he had a hit and drove in a run on April 20. Central eventually won the PIAA Class 3A championship.
May – Mason Pfeil, Bishop McCort Catholic High School. The right-handed Pfeil pitched a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and one walk in a 1-0 victory over Juniata Valley in the District 6 Class 1A semifinal round. The May 24 win put the Crimson Crushers into the district championship game and earned Bishop McCort Catholic a spot in the PIAA playoffs. Bishop McCort advanced to the quarterfinals.
June – Jayden Walker, O right fielder. Walker went 4-for-5 with two doubles and six RBIs as O beat Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 12-2 to hand the eventual Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League champion its first loss of the season on June 13.
July – Tyler Dancu, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors. The right-hander pitched a complete game two-hitter as PCCA clinched the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff championship series with a 6-1 victory over Martella’s Pharmacy on July 23. Dancu threw 140 pitches, 82 for strikes. He struck out 13 and walked four. Dancu retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced, with the lone baserunner reaching on an error.
August – Chris Olivier, New Orleans Boosters. The right-hander tossed seven innings and recorded the win as the Boosters defeated Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 5-1 in the 77th AAABA Tournament championship game in front of 2,148 fans on Saturday. Olivier totaled 11 strikeouts and one walk. Overall, he went 2-0 with 23 strikeouts and shared MVP honors with teammate Bryan Broussard in the tournament.
