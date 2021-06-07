Six area teams begin their runs in PIAA tournament play with one squad – Bedford – setting its sights on conquering the baseball bracket in Class 3A while five softball teams – Meyersdale and Shade in Class 1A, Ligonier Valley and Chestnut Ridge in Class 2A, and Cambria Heights in Class 3A – also in action scheduled for Monday.
Baseball
• Class 3A, Bedford vs. Tyrone, at Everett Elementary, 4:30 p.m.: The Bisons (15-7) punched their ticket to the PIAA tournament with an 8-1 win over Punxsutawney in the District 5-8-9 Subregional championship on June 1.
According to statistics posted online, Bedford boasts four regular batters hitting .300 or better with Jared Dowey leading the way at .500. Mercury Swaim (.472), Dayne Miller (.319) and Jesse Chamberlain (.313) follow. Dowey and Swaim top the Bisons in RBIs at 34 and 33, respectively, while Dowey has blasted 10 home runs on the season.
Dowey is also the Bisons’ top arm, checking in with a 10-1 record and an ERA at 0.99. Dowey has fanned 129 batters while issuing 20 walks and allowing 36 hits in 631/3 innings.
Bedford has won seven of its past eight games, starting the tear with a victory over Windber on May 10.
Tyrone (18-4) fell 11-1 to Central this past Wednesday in the District 6-3A title game, snapping a 12-game winning streak.
Brandon Lucas’ .418 average paces the Golden Eagles at the plate with Rodney Shultz following at .375. Lucas and Shultz top Tyrone in RBI production at 17 and 16, respectively. Ross Gampe has the squad’s only two home runs on the season.
Aiden Coleman (7-1, 2.53 ERA) and Gampe (5-0, 0.99 ERA) lead a pitching staff that has seen five different hurlers collect wins.
Softball
• Class 1A, Shade vs. West Greene, at Peterswood Park (Peters Township), 1 p.m.: The Panthers (17-5) held a 9-1 lead over Meyersdale in the District 5-1A championship game on Friday before allowing 19 unanswered runs to the unbeaten Red Raiders.
While Meyersdale died Shade its first district title in softball, Panthers coach Jason Baer expects his team to rebound quickly with the District 7 Pioneers on the docket for Monday.
“I told the girls, they need to pick it up and regroup from this,” Baer said following Friday’s game. “You have your wins and your losses, you find out what kind of a team you got after a loss like this (20-9 defeat to Meyersdale on Friday). We’ll be into it and if you give 110%, you never know what will happen.”
Mckenzie Baer’s .484 average tops a trio of Panthers batters hitting over .400 with Cassidy Mauger (.455) and Taylor Rapsky (.451) also in that group.
The high-scoring Shade attack is also led in RBIs by the same trio with Mauger’s 34 setting the pace while Rapsky and Baer follow with 29 and 26 RBIs, respectively. Mauger has clubbed eight home runs while Rapsky has five dingers this season.
Baer has also been the team’s leader in the circle, striking out 122 batters in 96 innings while posting a 0.80 ERA.
West Greene (18-2) pounded Union 17-2 on Wednesday to bring home the District 7 championship. The Pioneers have won 10 straight since April 26, least tasting defeat on April 22 when they fell to Waynesburg Central.
Sophomore London Whipkey is hitting .548 in 20 games with a whopping 44 RBIs. Jersey Wise is hitting .441 with 20 RBIs while Kiley Meek has five home runs.
Meek is also the Pioneers’ arm in the circle, factoring in all 20 decisions while fanning 118 batters over 1092/3 innings on her way to a 1.83 ERA.
• Class 1A, Meyersdale vs. Williamsburg, at Windber, 3 p.m.: The 22-0 Red Raiders last lost a game on May 29, 2019, when they fell 5-0 to Conemaugh Township.
Meyersdale has outscored its 2021 foes 251-38, scoring in double figures in 13 games with 11 or more runs in their past five games.
“We’re going to do what we’ve done all year,” Meyersdale coach Tim Miller said after Friday’s win over Shade. “Hope for the best, hopefully we can make a run. I’m hoping Shade can make a run. Maybe we’ll meet in the championship game. They’ve got a good team over there. Hopefully, things work out for both of us.”
Meyersdale has six regulars hitting .400 or better, led by Alex Tipton’s .548 clip in 62 at-bats. Laurel Daniels (.485), Zoe Hetz (.465), Tara Knopsnyder (.450), Emily Abraham (.431) and Isabella Donaldson (.407) follow Tipton’s lead. Donaldson and Hetz each have 30 RBIs while Donaldson has five home runs.
Knopsnyder is the Red Raiders’ pitching leader, going 13-0 so far with a 1.00 ERA bolstered by 120 strikeouts over 701/3 innings.
Willamsburg (15-4) is the Class 1A runner-up in District 6 after losing to Glendale this past Wednesday.
Elizabeth Frederick is hitting .581 at the plate with 14 RBIs while also going 9-5 as a pitcher with 203 strikeouts over 1052/3 innings with a 1.19 ERA.
• Class 2A, Ligonier Valley vs. Sharpsville, at Slippery Rock University, 3 p.m.: The 19-2 Rams took third in District 7, claiming a 4-0 win over Frazier in a consolation game on June 1.
Ligonier Valley’s Maddie Griffin is 16-2 with 267 strikeouts and a 0.24 ERA. Griffin is also batting .500 to lead the Rams offense as they navigated through their first year as a District 7 member.
The Blue Devils (14-6) claimed the District 10 crown on May 31, edging Union City 1-0. Breanna Harley fanned 10 batters in the upset over the top-seeded and previously unbeaten Bears.
• Class 2A, Chestnut Ridge vs. Shenango, at Bedford, 4 p.m.: The Lions held off hard-charging Everett to take the District 5 Class 2A title on Wednesday. Chestnut Ridge hopped out to a six-run lead in the first inning, utilizing small-ball tactics and also a two-RBI triple by Maya Wingard during the big outburst.
Statistics for the Lions were not made available online.
The Wildcats (16-5) fell to second-seeded Laurel in the District 7-2A championship game on Thursday. Shenango led 5-3 in the fifth inning, before allowing the Spartans to tack on three runs and set the final at 6-5.
Mia Edwards, a Colgate recruit, struck out 12, including an immaculate inning in the second in the loss.
Updated statistics for the Wildcats were not made available online.
• Class 3A, Cambria Heights vs. Bermudian Springs, at St. Francis University, 4 p.m.: The Highlanders (21-1) claimed the first District 6 softball title in program history when they edged reigning champion Bald Eagle Area on Wednesday.
Cambria Heights, which has won 18 straight games, went ahead in the seventh when Paige Jones doubled and later scored on a single by Ari Westrick. They had trailed 2-0 before breaking through in the fourth inning.
Updated statistics for the Highlanders were not made available online.
The Eagles (12-11) lost to Pequea Valley, 2-1, in Thursday’s District 3-3A title tilt. They had lost six of their final seven regular-season games before making a run to the District 3 championship game, where the Eagles led in the sixth inning before surrendering the advantage to the Braves.
Updated statistics for the Eagles were not made available online.
