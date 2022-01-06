Johnstown’s Sitting Bulls sled hockey team will be hosting 10 disabled sled hockey teams from the North East Sled Hockey League on Saturday and Sunday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial and North Central Recreation Center.
Admission is free to all games.
The Sitting Bulls will be playing at 8:30 a.m. (Columbus Blue Jackets) and 2:30 p.m. (Pittsburgh Mighty Penguins) Saturday at 1st Summit Arena.
On Sunday, the Sitting Bulls compete at 11 a.m. (Space Coast Blast) and 2 p.m. (Philadelphia Hammerheads) at 1st Summit Arena.
The other participating teams include Wings of Steel, Bennett Blazers, Hagerstown Kodiaks, Ohio Warriors and USA Warriors.
