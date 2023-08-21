The Sitting Bulls disabled sled hockey teams will host new player registration day for the 2023-24 season. This is an opportunity for disabled youth and adult athletes to try sled hockey.
The organization is asking potential players to pre-register. Practices will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Galactic Ice in Altoona and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at North Center Recreation Center in Ebensburg.
There is no fee to participate with the Sitting Bulls at this time. All needed hockey equipment and sleds will be available for potential players to use.
Disabled sled hockey is a competitive sport that follows the same rules as USA Hockey, with the exception of some of the equipment. Physically disabled hockey players sit in specially designed sleds that are placed on top of two hockey skate blades. Each player uses two special hockey sticks with metal picks on the butt end, instead of one, to propel themselves on the ice. Sled hockey is played on a standard-sized rink with the same size puck and nets.
Sitting Bulls sled hockey comprises disabled athletes from Blair, Cambria, Centre, Indiana and Somerset counties. During the 2023-24 hockey season, practices will be held at North Central Recreation Center in Ebensburg and Galactic Ice in Altoona.
People interested in giving sled hockey a try are encouraged to contact the team manager prior to attending to assure the proper size equipment is available at that practice.
For more information and to register, contact Russ White at 814-244-1729 or whiteavengers99@aol.com.
