Sitting Bulls

The Sitting Bulls junior/novice sled hockey team won the Mighty Penguins Sled Face-Off Tournament championship on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2021. Members of the team are (front row, from left) Gabe Ohler, Carter Kris, Blake Shilcosky, Nathanael Bremer, Cameron Yingling, Brennen Yingling, Sarah Bremer and Megan Ott; (back row) coaches Derek Shilcosky, Brad Yingling and Dustin Ohler.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

PITTSBURGH – The Sitting Bulls junior/novice sled hockey team won the 2021 Mighty Penguins Sled Face-Off Tournament championship on Saturday.

The Sitting Bulls tied with the Columbus Blades, 3-3. The Bulls defeated Pittsburgh Gold (5-2) and Youngstown Boom (4-0) to advance to the championship game.

In the title game, the Sitting Bulls topped Columbus 3-2 in a shootout victory.

Members of the team are Gabe Ohler, Carter Kris, Blake Shilcosky, Nathanael Bremer, Cameron Yingling, Brennen Yingling, Sarah Bremer and Megan Ott. Coaches are Derek Shilcosky, Brad Yingling and Dustin Ohler.

