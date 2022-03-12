Sites and times were announced on Saturday for Tuesday's PIAA girls basketball quarterfinal games for Bishop McCort Catholic and Forest Hills.
The 25-4 Crimson Crushers will meet District 4 Class 2A champion Southern Columbia at 6:30 p.m. at Bald Eagle Area High School. Bishop McCort has won two straight games after losing to Homer-Center in the District 6 title game.
Southern Columbia is 27-1. Members of its basketball team also helped the Tigers win the 2021 PIAA Class 1A soccer crown.
Forest Hills (21-7) is slated to face District 7 Class 3A champion North Catholic (21-5) at 6 p.m. at Norwin High School. The Rangers have prevailed in two straight games after falling to River Valley in the District 6 championship game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.