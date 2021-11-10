Sites and times have been announced for the PIAA quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Somerset boys soccer team (14-3-3) will meet District 7 Class 2A champion Quaker Valley (20-2) at noon at Kiski Area High School in Vandergrift.
In girls volleyball, District 5 Class 1A titlist Berlin Brothersvalley (23-2) will play District 4 champion Canton (16-3) at 4 p.m. at Bald Eagle Area High School.
In Class 2A, Bedford (20-3) meets District 7 champion North Catholic (18-1) at noon at Hempfield Area High School in Greensburg.
