Sites and times were announced for the PIAA quarterfinal games in which the Bedford boys soccer and Conemaugh Township girls volleyball teams will compete in on Saturday.
District 5 champion Conemaugh Township (22-1) will take on District 9 champ Oswayo Valley (23-0) in a Class 1A contest at noon at St. Marys Area High School.
At the Class 2A level, District 5 winner Bedford (20-1-1) will battle District 10 champion Mercyhurst Prep at 2 p.m. at North Allegheny High School.
