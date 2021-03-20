Details for Monday's PIAA basketball semifinals were released on Saturday. Both the Berlin Brothersvalley boys and Forest Hills girls advanced to the semifinals for the first time with victories on Friday.
A player from District 7 champion Bishop Canevin contracted COVID-19, and the Crusaders forfeited Friday's PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal game to District 5 titlist Berlin Brothersvalley roughly 30 minutes before tip-off. The Mountaineers will meet District 9 champion Clarion, which used an 8-0 closing run to defeat Bishop Carroll Catholic 61-54 on Friday, at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Altoona Area High School.
Seven-time defending District 6 champ Forest Hills topped Fairview 58-30. The Rangers will travel to District 7 titlist Mohawk for a 6:30 p.m. Monday contest. Mohawk beat Punxsutawney 68-52 in Friday's quarterfinal.
On Saturday, the Portage boys defeated District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic 65-57. Junior Kaden Claar led the Mustangs with a game-high 26 points. Seniors Demetri Miller (13 points) and Preston Rainey (12) also scored in double figures. This is the Portage boys' first appearance in the state semifinals. In 2015, the Lady Mustangs advanced to the final four.
On Tuesday, the 21-2 Mustangs meet District 7 champion Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, a 75-45 winner over Karns City on Saturday. Details for Tuesday's semifinal will be released on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.