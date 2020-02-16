EBENSBURG – Greater Johnstown senior guard Gershon Simon knew the odds didn’t favor him getting one more shot during a game in which he already had made numerous long-range bombs.
When the opportunity landed in the senior guard’s hands, Simon didn’t squander it.
Simon splashed a 3-pointer with 8 seconds left in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference boys championship game against two-time defending champion Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic. His sixth 3-pointer of Saturday’s contest put Greater Johnstown up 52-51, a lead the Trojans held after the Marauders’ last shot missed.
Simon finished with 28 points as the Trojans won their sixth LHAC boys crown and first since 2012.
“He was fantastic,” Trojans coach Ryan Durham said after his 21-3 team avenged a 65-49 setback at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic on Jan. 6.
“I’m just so proud of him. He dealt with some adversity throughout the year and stuck with it. He was fantastic tonight and we needed it. We needed every point.”
The Trojans led 18-13 after one quarter and 27-23 at halftime despite the Marauders’ defense effectively limiting Johnstown’s top scorers Anderson Franklin and Joziah Wyatt-Taylor.
Anderson finished with five points, all in the opening quarter, but was a difference-maker with his defense and rebounding.
Wyatt-Taylor was a physical force with eight points, 11 rebounds and one block.
“The focus going into the game was trying to take 3 (Franklin) and 15 (Wyatt-Taylor) away,” said Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic coach Chris Drenning. “We did that.
“They’ve been the bulk of their offense and we were trying to make someone else beat us.”
Enter Simon. When the teams met during the regular season, Simon fouled out.
“It was all mental. I came out ready to play,” said Simon, who had 19 second-half points. “Last game I got fouled out in the second quarter, and I just wanted to come back and get revenge.”
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (20-3) outscored Greater Johnstown 19-10 in the third quarter, as Will Helton had 10 of his team-high 14 points.
The Marauders took a 34-33 lead on Michael Montecalvo’s (13 points) basket with 3:18 left in the third.
A Helton 3-pointer set a 42-35 score.
“They have four or five guys going to play college basketball. They’re so well-coached,” Durham said. “They’re used to these moments. I was just glad we were able to match their poise and intensity. In the end we made enough plays to win.”
The Trojans got within five points entering the fourth quarter and eventually led 47-42 until Bishop Guilfoyle countered again to lead 51-49 on a Helton basket with 1:15 left.
Simon had 13 points in the final quarter.
The Marauders, playing in their fifth straight LHAC title game, had an inbounds pass with less then 30 seconds left.
“We kind of figured they would put (Kyle) Ruggery out of bounds – he’s their primary ballhandler – expecting an initial trap and then to get it back,” Durham said. “We talked about going full court, but we’re going to wait and hesitate.
“Then we got a late trap. We were able to get the deflection and it was a scramble situation.
“The ball rolls right to Gershon. Perfect timing.”
Drenning said the Marauders had the right personnel and made the initial pass prior to the deflection.
“I thought they were going to foul him. We got what we wanted,” Drenning said. “I had two really good foul shooters out there. The pass got deflected. It got over to 22 (Simon). He got an open 3 in the scramble and made it. Good for him. Make it and you’re a hero. Miss it and we go home happy.”
Greater Johnstown previously won the LHAC from 2010 through 2012 and in 2006 and 2004.
This one has added significance. An emotional Durham fought back tears while saying the trophy will be taken to Pittsburgh and shared with ill senior Izir Britt.
“Our hearts are with Izzy, one of our starters,” Durham said.
“He’s at Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital.
“He doesn’t know what’s wrong. So, we’re going to take that trophy down to him.”
