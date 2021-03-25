HERSHEY – The Berlin Brothersvalley High School boys basketball team entered Thursday’s PIAA Class 1A championship game at the Giant Center averaging 74.5 points in 28 previous games.
The District 5 champion Mountaineers aren’t accustomed to low-scoring affairs – at least not on Berlin’s side of the scoreboard.
So, when the Mountaineers were limited to two fourth-quarter points by District 11 champion Nativity BVM, it probably surprised most of the enthusiastic, blue-clad fans in the Hershey arena.
“That’s probably the fewest points we’ve scored all year,” Berlin coach Tanner Prosser said after Nativity BVM overcame a 14-point deficit to beat the Mountaineers 51-47 in overtime. “I don’t know that we ever had quarters where we scored 2 and 5 points.”
The loss didn’t diminish the Mountaineers' (27-2) accomplishments, including five District 5 championships in the past six years as well as WestPAC gold the past two seasons. Berlin was 28-1 and in the state quarterfinal round when the COVID-19 pandemic halted play last season.
That translates into a 55-3 overall record the past two seasons for a team that had six standout seniors.
“This is a great group of seniors,” Prosser said. “I’m extremely proud of them. I told them they took Berlin basketball to places it’s never been these last two years.
“I’m sure going to miss them. I thanked them for getting us here and getting the opportunity.”
Nativity BVM won the first state championship in the boys program’s history and finished a 24-4 season that included the Hilltoppers’ first Schuylkill League title.
“It’s the state championship, so you’re going to get two good teams,” said Berlin senior guard Elijah Sechler, who had a team-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. “It was a defensive battle throughout the whole game. They played a good zone.
“Maybe some of those jitters were in the first quarter, but once we found the hole in the middle and got the ball moving, I thought we got good shots every time. Sometimes we weren’t able to convert.”
Freshman guard Pace Prosser sparked the Mountaineers with four 3-point field goals and 15 points. Senior Abe Countryman had 13 rebounds and six points before fouling out with 46.8 seconds left. Senior Will Spochart had three points and fouled out with 4:18 remaining.
“It was definitely intense down low,” said Spochart, who with Countryman had to contend with Nativity’s duo of 6-foot-6 players Marquis Ratcliff and Kegan Hertz. “I knew I had to take charges on them. I thought I had those first two. They weren’t called.
“It’s intense. You have to stay in front, contain them. That’s what we tried to do. I picked up those first two (fouls).”
Hertz, a senior, had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and junior Ratcliff had 12 boards and eight points for the Hilltoppers. Junior guard Julius Walborn had 10 points.
“Every time you’d drive, you’d have two 6-foot-6 guys down there in the post,” Sechler said. “Once you get things in the middle, it opens stuff outside. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to knock down the majority of shots that we usually make.”
The Mountaineers finished the first half on a flurry. Spochart completed a conventional three-point play with 1:13 remaining to put Berlin up 19-15.
Prosser hit a 3-pointer with 28.6 on the clock, and the Mountaineers got the ball back, with Sechler pushing it up the floor to Prosser, who buried another 3 just ahead of the buzzer to set a 25-15 score.
Early on, the Hilltoppers had the momentum, building an 8-2 advantage. The Mountaineers didn’t score their first points until Sechler made a field goal at 4:16 of the opening quarter to make it 5-2.
“At first, it was jitters everywhere,” Spochart said.
Nativity BVM’s Ratcliff hit a free throw with 3:04 showing in the first quarter to make it 8-2.
But the Hilltoppers didn’t score again until two free throws by Hertz with 4:46 on the second-quarter clock.
Berlin went on a 12-0 run and led 14-8 prior to Hertz’s free throws.
The Mountaineers outscored the Hilltoppers 20-7 in the second quarter and finished the half on a 23-7 run after falling behind early.
“We started off slow because I think we were all jittery,” Countryman said. “Once we worked those out, we started running the floor more, spread the ball out, moving the ball, getting the ball to the middle. That just opened up shots for us that we knocked down.”
Berlin netted the first two baskets of the third quarter for its biggest lead, 29-15, after a Ryan Blubaugh bucket at 6:19.
Nativity used a 7-0 spurt to close within 29-22 on Ratcliff’s basket with 4:00 left in the third quarter. The Hilltoppers continued their run and finished the third with a 17-10 scoring advantage to cut Berlin’s lead to 35-32.
“We were able to hit some shots, get some stops to get a little lead,” Coach Prosser said. “Then, we went cold and didn’t execute offensively and obviously, foul trouble really killed us.”
The fourth quarter included a combined seven points – only two by Berlin on a Sechler basket with 1:06 left to put the Mountaineers in front 37-35.
Cody Miller hit a jumper after an offensive rebound to tie the score for Nativity with 44 seconds remaining. Neither team converted on its final possession and the score was tied 37-all after regulation.
Nativity outsocred the Mountaineers 14-10 in the four-minute overtime session, netting 12 of 15 free throw attempts during the extra frame.
“Obviously, it’s an exciting time,” Coach Prosser said. “But when you get here, you want to win gold. We weren’t able to accomplish our ultimate goal.”
