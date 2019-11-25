EBENSBURG – There has been a seamless pipeline of talent between the Central Cambria and St. Francis golf programs.
The Red Flash have recently found talent in their own backyard as they boast Central Cambria alums Alex Kiepert and Sadee LaRose, and during a ceremony Monday, the program added Central Cambria’s most accomplished golfer yet.
Senior Jaylee Sikora, who played a significant role in four District 6 Class AA team championships at Central Cambria, signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic career with the St. Francis golf team.
“I’m really excited to go to SFU,” said Sikora, who plans to major in elementary education. “They really focus on you as an individual and want to help you succeed. I love the coach, and I just had this feeling that it was the school for me.”
Sikora is set to play for coach Lisa Warrilow, who is in her third season as the Red Flash women’s coach.
St. Francis is a Division I program that saw its strongest performance earlier this year with a fourth-place finish at the Youngstown State Kickoff Invitational.
“Everyone there is just super supportive,” Sikora said. “And having Sadee (LaRose) there is really going to help as well. It just seems like a close-knit group.”
Having a strong cast of supporting teammates was an important factor for Sikora.
While she was crowned as the District 6 Class AA individual champion her sophomore year and was the runner-up the past two seasons, the personal accolades were not nearly as important to her compared to what the Lady Red Devils achieved as a whole. Central Cambria claimed District 6 team titles in each of its first four seasons as a program.
As a pioneer of the girls golf program at Central Cambria, she especially cherished the success her and the Lady Red Devils were able to accomplish as a team.
“Your team comes before anything else,” Sikora said. “You have to be a team player if you want to be successful.”
Sikora excels in all aspects of the game and possesses a strong short game, but through her development at Central Cambria, she said believes the greatest attribute she acquired was how to play her role as a teammate.
Though there are plenty of goals she has in mind collegiately, Sikora hopes to step in and play any role needed to help the Red Flash flourish.
“I am a dedicated golfer,” Sikora said. “I want to do whatever I can to help the team out. I want to go in from the start and make an impact.”
While she has played her part in numerous team accolades, Central Cambria coach Keith Gilkey said that Sikora has stood out as one of the program’s best.
“She’s probably one of the most accomplished golfers we’ve had here at Central Cambria,” Gilkey said. “We’ve had some good golfers come through, but she’s had quite a few accolades. She deserves this opportunity, for sure.”
It has been a storybook career for the senior golfer, but she acknowledged that playing collegiate golf is an entirely new game.
She plans to spend plenty of time over the course of the next year perfecting her craft.
“I just want to grow in all aspects,” Sikora said. “I need to continue to keep my mental game strong. I feel like that’s definitely the hardest part of golf.”
Though there is stiff competition at the next level, Gilkey is confident his prodigy has what it takes to succeed.
“That’s a good golf team, but I believe that with some hard work, she can work her way into that lineup,” Gilkey said. “I think she can make an impact as soon as possible. I know that’s what she is looking to do. She’s a neat kid to be around, and I think (St. Francis) will be very accepting of her.”
Sikora is the daughter of John and Stephanie Sikora, of Ebensburg.
