District 6 Chairman Bill Marshall’s motion to pause the high school sports fall activities for two weeks passed on a 30-2 vote during Friday’s highly anticipated Zoom meeting of the PIAA Board of Directors.
Marshall, the Penn Cambria School District superintendent, said the pause is better than the alternative many student-athletes, parents, coaches and athletic directors had feared – a total shutdown of fall sports as a result of Gov. Tom Wolf’s statement Thursday strongly recommending no interscholastic sports until Jan. 1, 2021.
“After the governor made his statement at the end of his press conference (Thursday afternoon) we all were inundated with emails from legislators asking us to advocate for the student-athletes and do what we can,” Marshall said.
The PIAA met Thursday and followed up with Friday’s session.
Heat acclimatization week in football, which originally set to begin on Monday, now will start on Aug. 24. All fall practices are to open on that date.
The pause would push the first football games to Friday, Sept. 11.
‘Thousands of voices’
“Our member schools have worked diligently to develop health and safety plans in accordance with the (Pennsylvania) Department of Health and Department of Education recommendations to allow students to safely return to interscholastic sports,” a statement released by the PIAA read.
“The PIAA Board of Directors has heard the thousands of voices of student-athletes, parents, coaches and community leaders that have contacted us,” the statement continued. “The Board believes that the governor’s strong recommendation to delay sports to Jan. 1, 2021, has a potential negative impact on the students’ physical, social, emotional and mental health.”
The PIAA asked Wolf and the departments of health and education to “partner with us and work collaboratively to further discuss fall sports.”
Previously, the Wolf administration called upon individual school districts to implement their own health and safety plans, which had to be approved by their respective school boards.
PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi said the state’s schools have prepared to safely participate in fall sports.
“I believe our schools have done a fabulous job and they’ve done everything we’ve asked of them,” Lombardi said.
‘A little bit of hope’
The PIAA’s decision was well-received throughout the region’s sports scene.
“My reaction is a little bit of a sigh of relief that the PIAA has taken a stance to further look at the situation, to allow student-athletes to participate while keeping their physical, social and emotional feelings in mind,” Greater Johnstown Athletic Director Kerry Pfeil said.
“Obviously, the PIAA was surprised, like everyone else, by Gov. Wolf’s statement,” Pfeil said. “And, I think they were taking a reasonable approach to allow students to participate.”
Berlin Brothersvalley has a veteran-heavy football team and is considered among the top contenders in the WestPAC and District 5. Mountaineers coach Doug Paul is hoping student-athletes may safely return to the field.
“This gives us a little bit of hope,” Paul said. “I really feel for the athletes in our area and across the state. We still don’t have any real answers. I feel as though the age group of our young people is being left behind. Their lives are being turned upside down.
“We say all the time that kids are resilient, but they are getting gut-punched and it worries me about how they are being forced to handle so many difficult things,” Paul added.
‘Better than the alternative’
Northern Cambria girls volleyball coach Mike Hogan’s Colts are the two-time defending PIAA Class A champions. Despite the uncertainty, Hogan knew Friday’s news could have been much worse.
“It’s better than the alternative and we were all hoping for that,” Hogan said of the two-week pause. “We have been on pins and needles.
“Kids need not only athletics but activities such as cheerleading and band,” Hogan said. “They are integral parts of education and kids need that.”
Central Cambria cross country coach Randy Wilson has led teams to success at the District 6 and statewide levels, especially in the state championship-winning girls program. Wilson is glad there still is a chance for a season.
“At this point, it seems like the best Christmas present that I’ve ever received,” said Wilson, who also serves as Central Cambria’s athletic director. “These are trying times, and I wouldn’t want to be in the shoes of the decision-makers right now.
“I am thankful to Dr. Lombardi and the PIAA for fighting for the athletes,” he said. “I’m also thankful to all of the students and parents who expressed their opinions and that the PIAA was open to them. Of course, everything could change in a moment, but for now this is really good news.”
‘Cautiously optimistic’
Bishop McCort Catholic Principal Tom Smith, who is the head football coach, also welcomed Friday’s news.
“I’m actually cautiously optimistic and hopeful that they are going to allow the kids to play,” Smith said. “I believe that kids should be involved in activities and all sports.
“We’ve been practicing all summer long and I believe that we can play in a safe manner.”
Marshall said that almost immediately after Friday’s announcement, questions arose about whether the PIAA had simply put off making a decision for another two weeks.
“I heard a couple questions in the media session about ‘kicking the can down the road,’ “ Marshall said of a Q&A with Lombardi after the Zoom meeting. “That’s the last thing we’re doing. We’re trying to salvage the season. We’re hoping based on the information that we were getting back from all the legislators – both Democrats and Republicans – from the feedback we’re getting from parents, from student-athletes, that over this pause the governor’s office will be willing to sit down face-to-face and work as partners to figure out the best plan moving forward.
“This pause is hopefully an opportunity for the sides to collaborate together,” Marshall said. “That was the true intent for my motion.”
Lombardi responded on the same topic.
“I don’t think the board is kicking the can down the road at all,” Lombardi said. “We’re trying to get as much information as possible. (Wolf’s) announcement was 24 hours ago and this decision could negatively impact thousands of athletes and we take that very seriously.”
