SPRING CHURCH, Pa. – Friday was quite a night for Ligonier Valley’s Haden Sierocky.
The 6-foot, 176-pound senior rushed for 150 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns, caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown, recovered two fumbles and intercepted a pass that was tipped by two players before he came up with it.
It all added up to a 28-14 road victory for the Rams over Apollo-Ridge at Owens Field in the Allegheny Conference opener.
Ligonier Valley, 3-1 overall, also got a 40-yard scoring run from sophomore John Jabluvosky.
Ligonier Valley has now won two of three games over Apollo-Ridge since rejoining the WPIAL in 2020.
In an earlier era, the original Apollo High School defeated the original Ligonier High School five times between 1922-27.
“It’s not just me, it’s the 10 other guys out on the field,” Sierocky said. “This one means a lot to get this one in, it’s a conference game.”
Friday’s victory was also a bounce-back from last week’s game, a 35-28 setback against Greensburg Salem.
“We were very motivated the whole week during practice,” Sierocky said. “It’s tough to lose at home, especially the first time since 2015.
“But we just kept our heads down and persevered.”
Apollo-Ridge (2-2) had cut the Rams lead to 21-14 after three periods. But on a fourth-and-6 at the Vikings’ 30, Sierocky took a pitch, escaped a tackler in the backfield and raced 30 yards for the touchdown to give Ligonier Valley its 14-point margin of victory.
“Hat’s off to Apollo-Ridge,” said Rams coach Roger Beitel. “Coach John (Skiba) always has his kids ready, they’re very physical, big, strong kids. Both teams put everything out there tonight. The difference is that we made some big plays at some key times.”
The first big play was on the initial Rams drive after the opening kickoff. On third-and-8 at the Vikings’ 17, James Pleskovitch hauled in a 16-yard pass to the Vikings 1.
Sierocky scored two plays later.
Apollo-Ridge tied the game as the Vikings drove 79 yards in just five plays. Nick Curci’s 43-yard run out of the wildcat formation and a 21-yard reception from Gage Johnston set up a four-yard run by the senior running back.
Apollo-Ridge quickly regained possession and was moving the ball close to midfield when Sierocky scooped up a fumble on a pass play.
On the next Vikings possession, a Johnston pass tipped off an Apollo-Ridge player, then off Jabluvosky’s fingertips into Sierocky’s awaiting hands at the Vikings 40.
Said Sierocky: “I just saw it tipped. I put my hand out and it went right in. I was just happy to get it. That was a big momentum swing for us.”
Jabluvosky’s touchdown on the following play gave the Rams the lead for good, 14-7 with 8:10 left in the second quarter.
“We need to stop hurting ourselves,” Skiba said.
“The turnovers put us in a bad spot, we could have done some things. We are our worst enemy right now. We’ve done it for two weeks now.”
Apollo-Ridge took advantage of a bad Ligonier Valley snap on a punt attempt.
The Vikings regained possession at the Rams 33. Johnston passed to Mull on a right sideline play to the Ligonier Valley 1, where Curci scored again on a keeper to cut his team’s deficit to 21-14 with 7:45 left in the third period.
Apollo-Ridge couldn’t tie the game after committing a roughing the passer penalty on one Rams possession and a pass interference on the next possession that led to Sierocky’s final touchdown.
“He’s an elite football player,” Beitel said of Sierocky. ‘I can’t say enough about the role he has accepted for our football team. It takes a special kid to be able to play all those positions at a high level.”
Jablunovky finished the night with 89 rushing yards in seven attempts and Schreyer had five completions for 53 yards.
