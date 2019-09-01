LORETTO – The St. Francis men’s soccer team was unable to overcome an early Siena advantage as the Red Flash fell to the Saints 4-2 in the season opener on Sunday.
St. Francis junior Lucas Rosa returned after sitting out most of last season with an injury and scored on a penalty kick in the 79th minute.
Red Flash senior Lucas Canineu scored on a header in the 89th minute off an assist by Colin Serredszum and Gabe Quintero.
St. Francis had 20 shots, while Siena recorded 13 shots.
